A would-be school shooting was thwarted in California with the arrest of a 15-year-old, authorities say. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of social media posts from the teenager, threatening to shoot up the school after he got into a fight, ABC News reported. Police went to the boy's home and searched his backpack, where they found a TEC-9 pistol with a magazine. The student was promptly arrested.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO