Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

DUI suspect arrested; BAC two times the legal limit, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after an alleged DUI crash in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say they responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way regarding a DUI traffic collision. Carmelo Vasquez was contacted, according to police,  and arrested due to his alleged intoxication and involvement in […]
MADERA, CA
Washington Examiner

Arrest of 15-year-old in California thwarted school shooting, authorities say

A would-be school shooting was thwarted in California with the arrest of a 15-year-old, authorities say. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of social media posts from the teenager, threatening to shoot up the school after he got into a fight, ABC News reported. Police went to the boy's home and searched his backpack, where they found a TEC-9 pistol with a magazine. The student was promptly arrested.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Teen faces multiple charges after crashing a car into a home in downtown Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — A teenager is in police custody and faces several charges after driving a car into a home in downtown Visalia Friday afternoon. According to Visalia Police, just before 5:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop involving a black Cadillac at the intersection of Race Ave. and Locust St. in downtown Visalia. As police approached the car, the driver suddenly sped away.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 car collision injures deputy, officials say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to the hospital after being involved in a three-car collision after midnight Saturday in Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the deputy was stopped at the Willow and Nees stoplight facing Nees when two cars coming west down Nees collided […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Charges added to Tollhouse man after guns and ammo found, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man who was already in custody had charges added, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the Fresno County’s Adult Compliance Team (ACT) served a search warrant at a home in Tollhouse Thursday. Investigators say the suspect was identified as Jeffrey Mast of Tollhouse. Clovis Police Officers say Mast […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooter charged

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The shooter officials say was involved in the death of a man at a motorcycle gathering in Fresno on Oct. 1, 33-year-old Antoine Caradine, has been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Caradine shot 31-year-old Darnell Johnson Jr. multiple times while at a motorcycle club meet, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘NOT GUILTY’: Merced family homicide suspect enters plea

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man authorities believe to be responsible for the death of four family members, Jesus Manuel Salgado, appeared in court Thursday morning. Investigators say Salgado had kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, from the family’s trucking business near […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vigil held for Rashad Al-Hakim outside Hoover High

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held for the 15-year-old Hoover High School student who passed away after being hit by a car in front of the school nearly two weeks ago. Dozens of family and friends gathered out front of the school, remembering Rashad Al-Hakim. His mother, Ragina Bell, was overwhelmed by […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to federal drug, gun charges

Jonathan Gallegos, 32, of Ivanhoe pled guilty on Oct. 11 for conspiring to distribute and possess methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Multiple Tulare County safety departments partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate the crimes of Gallegos and his associates. Gallegos will be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2023, where he will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
IVANHOE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man sentenced for meth distribution in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess narcotics with the intent of distribution, the US Department of Justice officials said on Friday. Court documents say that Antonio Zamora facilitated the delivery of five pounds of methamphetamine to an […]
FRESNO, CA

