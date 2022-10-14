Read full article on original website
Trump wants to give Marjorie Taylor Greene a job in his new administration if he wins in 2024: Report
The former president is said to be keen to reward the loyalty of Greene, who has pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, has struggled to gain traction against Young,...
Former President Obama, Michelle Obama in Chicago to vote
CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is about to hit the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 8 election, but he came home Monday with the former first lady to vote. The two came to Chicago to vote in the city where Michelle Obama was born and raised and where the former president began his political career, first working as a community organizer before he was elected as a state senator, a U.S. senator and ultimately, president.
Donald Trump responds to being subpoenaed by January 6 committee
On Oct. 13, the House Select Committee unanimously voted to subpoena Trump to testify regarding the attacks that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Armstrong far ahead of Mund in House campaign fundraising
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong continues to hold a huge financial advance over former Miss America Cara Mund in their House race, with Mund raising less than $100,000 in her late-starting bid as an independent. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure causing 'massive blackouts'
Russia's continued strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure have now destroyed about 30% of the country's electrical plants since Oct. 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Swedish Parliament elects conservative prime minister
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Ulf Kristersson — the conservative Moderate Party leader — as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party. Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes. His government is...
Belarusian political activist is sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian political activist is sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
PARIS (AP) — Thousands of protesters, including France's newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, piled into the streets of Paris on Sunday, in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron. The march for wage increases and...
Russia targets Ukraine's power, water; Trump's 'exorbitant' Secret Service bills; '70s Show' actor on trial
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By PAUL WISEMAN, KELVIN CHAN, SAMY MAGDY and AYSE WIETING - Associated Press. Updated 1 hr ago. AP. House panel: Trump's bills to Secret...
She asked a stranger for directions on her first day of vacation. Two weeks later, they got engaged
'You're not too old to just travel alone by yourself, in a country that you don't know, where you don't know anybody. You're never too old to find love.'
Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukriane (AP) — Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record, including its holding of an estimated 60,000 political prisoners, have compelled the Biden administration to trim a symbolically significant $75 million off its planned annual military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, the senator...
Belarus activist gets 25-year sentence for opposing regime
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A leading Belarusian political activist has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Mikalay Autukhovich was convicted and sentenced by a Belarusian court Monday on charges of plotting a terror attack, high treason and a conspiracy to seize power.
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Palestinian dies from Israeli gunshot during West Bank clash
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A man died early Sunday from a gunshot wound he suffered during confrontations with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. It was the latest death connected to clashes during Israeli raids in the Palestinian territory, which the military...
Europe Calls US EV Tax Credit Rules ‘Discrimination,’ Seeks Workaround
VolkswagenThe disagreement comes down to the fact that U.S.-built EVs get a domestic tax credit, but foreign-built ones do not.
Britain summons China charge d'affaires over protest assault
Britain's foreign office on Tuesday summoned the Chinese charge d'affaires in London over footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted in the grounds of a UK consulate. "The Foreign Secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in London to express... deep concern" over the incident "and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff", a foreign office minister, Jesse Norman, told parliament.
