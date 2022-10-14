Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Related
rosevilletoday.com
Rainbow Fentanyl raises concerns in Roseville and throughout region
Roseville, Calif.- The Placer County District Attorney’s Office major narcotics unit is reporting on rainbow-colored batches of fentanyl making its way into the county, seemingly designed to market to minors. “To be clear, all fentanyl purchased on the street is deadly, no matter the color, shape, size, or form,”...
actionnewsnow.com
Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was convicted of committing construction fraud in Paradise after the Camp Fire, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the jury found 40-year-old Kipp Ford guilty of using a sale contractor’s license number, theft by false pretenses and contracting without a license in a disaster zone.
Fox40
3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
Father accidentally shoots his own child while under the influence of marijuana, sheriff says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it suspects a man accidentally shot his child while under the influence of marijuana. The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of an accidental shooting on Sunday around 10 a.m. in Palermo. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle that […]
Sacramento police detain woman barricaded in home after alleged Oak Park shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department brought a woman into custody after a reported shooting in Oak Park. They had been trying to arrest the shooting suspect for roughly 6 hours. The incident started around 4:00 p.m. Police responded to the reported shooting at a home along the 3900...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
mynews4.com
Five escape trailer fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — Five people escaped their home safely after a fire broke out in Sun Valley Monday morning. The fire broke out at a mobile home just before noon on Monday in the area of E. 1st Ave. and Carol Drive. Authorities said clutter...
2 dead, 7 hurt in crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
California Highway Patrol officer critically injured after being hit
SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical condition after being hit by an alleged DUI driver early Sunday morning.Just after 12:30 a.m. officers were conducting traffic control for a fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard, just south of Florin Road, when the officer who was outside of his vehicle was hit by another vehicle.Officers on scene performed "life-saving measures" on the officer who was hit before he was transported to the hospital with major injuries, according to a CHP spokesman.The officer remains hospitalized as of Monday, CHP says.The driver who hit him was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. He has been identified as 27-year-old Sacramento resident Jason Ezekiel Wullenwaber. Roads in the area remain closed while the incident is under investigation.CHP did not have any information regarding the original crash, except to say that it was fatal.
CHP officer in critical condition after crash in South Sacramento; suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is looking for the person who hit and killed a bicyclist late Saturday night. According to a news release, CHP’s South Sacramento units were sent to an accident around 11:30 p.m. on northbound Stockton Boulevard near Florin Road. CHP says a driver...
KOLO TV Reno
Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night. According to police, around 8 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a crash in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, they reported seeing a motorcyclist laying on the roadway.
actionnewsnow.com
Search and Rescue responds to UTV crash in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue says that they responded to the Sloat on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. SAR was responding to a UTV crash. They were able to find the victims, and escort them out of the forest. There were no injuries, according to...
KTVU FOX 2
California high school student's parents arrested for attacking principal: sheriff
OLIVEHURST, Calif. - A Northern California high school student's parents were arrested after attacking the school's principal while carrying a gun, officials said. The fight erupted a few weeks ago at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst after their child was injured in a school brawl, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
KCRA.com
CHP officer in critical condition after hit by a driver in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a driver early Sunday morning in south Sacramento. According to a CHP spokesperson, units were on the scene of a fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard south of Florin Road at 12:32 a.m. when the incident occurred. CPR was performed on the officer before they were taken to the hospital.
goldcountrymedia.com
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit
Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord, announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a Placer...
Fatal motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died on Friday in Citrus Heights after a collision between another vehicle and the motorcycle occurred, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The collision occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the […]
Sierra Sun
Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
CBS News
Sacramento County Jail on lockdown after officers exposed to Fentanyl
The Sacramento County Jail has been put on lockdown after officers were exposed to Fentanyl. According to a County Jail representative, two Sacramento Police officers were exposed to Fentanyl on money while booking a suspect.
Comments / 2