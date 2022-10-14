ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."

By Aaron Abhishek
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BGMx_0iYliG3E00

Draymond Green said he was ready to put the past behind him and focus on the season ahead.

Credit: Fadeaway World

View the original article to see embedded media.

Draymond Green is all for co-existing with Jordan Poole, but the veteran is “not sure” about the possibility of the two being friends again.

It’s been an eventful few days in the Golden State Warriors camp, if it was the altercation between the two players that did the initial rounds, the leaked video of Green throwing a punch at Poole just escalated the issue further.

The aftermath saw the 32-year-old taking some time off the team and the management imposing an undisclosed fine.

Speaking to the media for the first time after his return to the fold ahead of their preseason skirmish against the Denver Nuggets, Green said he was ready to put the past behind him and focus on the season ahead.

Per a TMZ report, the forward said he spent time with his kids during the time off and had “long days” after the murky incident during practice. But what was interesting was his thought on his relationship with Poole going forward.

"I'm not sure. As I said before, that's not up to me. Nor do I think there's much relevance."

"Quite frankly, we both know how to play basketball and that is the most important for us. We're paid to do a job and we're gonna come and do that job to the best of our ability. We wanna continue to win so we gonna do what we have to do to win."

According to the outlet, the beef between the two players started in the parking lot and eventually came to a head during the practice session. While Poole reportedly called several fouls, Green was said to have repeatedly used an expletive .

Draymond Green Intends To Keep It Professional Over The Course Of The Season

While addressing the media, Green made it clear that both he and Poole will keep it professional and focus on the larger picture — winning another championship. The side heads in as defending champions, and irrespective of the other factors off the hardwood, he was solely focused on the task at hand.

Both Green and Poole were instrumental in the Warriors' title run. While the former played 46 games and averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, while the young gun notched up 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds from 76 games.

“As far as us moving forward, Jordan's a professional, I'm a professional. We have a job to do. We both have experienced a lot of winning over the course of our lives and we know what that takes. So we're going to just that, what it takes to win."

From his statement, it’s clear that Green and the rest of the team are looking at the larger picture, and the two will hopefully reconcile over the course of the season. It all remains to be seen when they take the court on Opening Night (October 18) against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball

The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
890
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy