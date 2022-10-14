College Football Games on TV Today (Friday, Oct. 14)

Here's a quick look at the college football games on today, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

Week 7 of the 2022 college football season continues with two games on Friday, Oct. 14. This week's edition of "Friday Night Lights" the college version features the American Athletic Conference and Conference and Conference USA.

So if you're wondering " What college football games are on today? " know this: There are two involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Friday, Oct. 14.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET.

College Football Games on TV Today

Navy at SMU , 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

After a slow start, Navy has won two of its past three games and could still be a factor in the AAC race. SMU has gone in the opposite direction with three straight losses but this is just its second conference game so there's still time for the Mustangs to turn things around too. The winner of this game gets back to .500 overall season and gains some momentum entering the second half of the season.

UTSA at FIU , 8 p.m. on CBSSN, live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Defending Conference USA champion UTSA is rounding into form at the right time with three straight wins. The Roadrunners will look to make it four in a row and a 3-0 start in conference play when they take on FIU in Miami. The Panthers have played just one C-USA game so far. They lost that one 73-0 to WKU. Prepare for plenty of points to be scored.

