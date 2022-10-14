ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Volunteers continue search for missing man in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers gathered Saturday in an effort to bring closure to the family of a missing man. Jesse Jackman, 40, was reported missing in Cedar back in April. Initial searches were held by the Michigan State Police and other Search and Rescue organizations, but neither were...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
'Nosferatu Re-Animated' to be screened in Mackinac County

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan audiences have a chance to catch some scares just before Halloween, as the Erickson Center for the Arts is scheduled to present "Nosferatu Re-Animated." Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is a silent German expressionist horror film released in 1922. The film was directed...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI

