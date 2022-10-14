Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
High winds take down trees, power lines across parts of northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wind gusts of more than 40 m.p.h. continue across northern Michigan, creating some power outages. As you travel Tuesday morning, be aware of tree limbs that may be scattered. In Antrim County traffic on M-88 and Beadle Road in Central Lake Township is closed due to...
UpNorthLive.com
Volunteers continue search for missing man in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers gathered Saturday in an effort to bring closure to the family of a missing man. Jesse Jackman, 40, was reported missing in Cedar back in April. Initial searches were held by the Michigan State Police and other Search and Rescue organizations, but neither were...
UpNorthLive.com
'Nosferatu Re-Animated' to be screened in Mackinac County
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan audiences have a chance to catch some scares just before Halloween, as the Erickson Center for the Arts is scheduled to present "Nosferatu Re-Animated." Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is a silent German expressionist horror film released in 1922. The film was directed...
Comments / 0