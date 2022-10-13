‘We want the death penalty’: Jury finds Palatka man guilty of killing his girlfriend’s nephews

PAKATKA, Fla. — Jury deliberation in the murder trial against Mark Wilson Junior took a little over two hours on Thursday.

The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed burglary.

“Almost like something was lifted off your chest,” Sarah Baker said. “Like you don’t want to cry anymore.”

Baker is the mother of Robert Baker, 12, and brother Tayten, 14. They were murdered in their Melrose home on August 26, 2020.

“I think that’s the hardest part as a family,” Kelli Coco, the boys’ cousin, said. “‘Til this day, we don’t know why we had to go through this.”

Mark Wilson Jr. was dating the boys’ aunt, Cindy, at the time of the murder. The couple was staying at the Bakers’ home after Sarah Baker invited them because she says their apartment was not fit for their 15-month-old child. According to a warrant, Wilson told deputies he felt threatened and had planned to kill the entire family with Cindy. However, he said she didn’t hold up her end of the deal. Cindy does not face any charges.

“He is a monster. He did kill my nephews. He is a monster,” Angela Phillips said. She is the aunt to Robert and Tayten.

Action News Jax reporter, Meghan Moriarty, asked the family about the penalty phase.

“I hope he gets death. Yes. That’s what we want. We want the death penalty,” Baker said.

“To know that he can never do this to another family, to another anybody, is the best news in the world right now,” Coco said.

The defense did not wish to comment on the verdict.

The jury will be back in court on October 24 for the penalty phase. Wilson faces the death penalty.

