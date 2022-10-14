ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Thai Bowl restaurant vandalized Monday night

St. Louis City Police were busy overnight after a Central West End business was broken into. 9 Bronze River Des Peres Greenway trail markers stolen. There's been a major heist in south St. Louis,...
All 5 recent missing Lincoln County teens now found

A 15-year-old reported missing in last week's FOX Files was found by police Sunday night. All 5 recent missing Lincoln County teens now found.
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000

All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night. Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000.
Mayor Jones proposes safety improvements on Grand Boulevard

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones holds a town hall meeting to discuss ways to improve traffic and pedestrian safety on Grand Boulevard in north St. Louis after deadly crashes in the past few months.
Tim's Travels: Butterfly House

A hard freeze Monday night, chilly temps Tuesday morning. Where would a southern boy like Tim Ezell be on a day like Tuesday?
Boys & Girls Club host meeting on roadway safety Monday, Oct. 17

Mayor Tishaura Jones has proposed using American Rescue money to make our streets safer. Missouri hospitals are seeing the highest turnover and vacancy rates.
DroneFOX: Creve Coeur Lake

A beautiful look at Creve Coeur Lake, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX.
High demand for flu shots at SSM clinics, drive-thrus

SSM Health has been offering opportunities on Saturdays for people to get their flu shot, with locations all over the St. Louis Metro area.
Learn the benefits of getting a flu and Covid vaccine from AgeSmart

ST. LOUIS – Now is the time to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine for fall and winter seasons. The healthcare professionals at AgeSmart said it’s the best protection in order to have a healthy winter. Monday, October 17, AgeSmart were the safety and effectiveness of both flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Before and after – see the weight loss of one woman after working with Simply Health Integrated Medical

ST. LOUIS – You watch the calories, spend hours exercising each week, and yet the weight is not coming off. Some weeks, there is weight gain. What’s the deal? When you make an appointment at Simply Health Integrated Medical, they will do a full exam of your body, inside and out, and get to the bottom of what is stopping you from being your healthiest. Monday we looked at the before and after of one woman and the results were amazing.
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
Rethinking Retirement: Social Security

Marvin Mitchell, senior financial planner and president of Compass Retirement Solutions, shared the most common questions about Social Security benefits.
