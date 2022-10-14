ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Stefon Diggs says he picked Bills over the Jets

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Stefon Diggs has been a member of the Buffalo Bills for two years. Hard to imagine him anywhere else, right?

How about the New York Jets?

Back in May 2020, the Bills ended up trading for the receiver in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, there was some speculation that the New England Patriots might have had interest.

However, that’s not the team that Diggs mentioned on Von Miller’s podcast via Bleacher Report. Diggs joined his teammate for an interview this week and noted how he had a bit of a pick at the time: The Bills or Jets?

We know how that turned out.

See Diggs discussing the idea of spurring the Jets for the Bills below:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

