Roman Leaphart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leaphart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leaphart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO