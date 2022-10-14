Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
abc17news.com
Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
Columbia Missourian
New Columbia Regional Airport terminal nearly complete
The Columbia Regional Airport is inching closer to opening its new terminal to the public. Set to take place Wednesday, Oct. 19, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and a tour for those in attendance.
Columbia Missourian
Go COMO bus services adjusted due to MU homecoming
With homecoming events happening at MU throughout the week, there will be temporary changes to the weekend Go COMO bus service. The homecoming parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade goes through Hitt Street, East Broadway and ends on South Fifth Street. With the parade starting in the morning, the regular Saturday bus routes will start at noon, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire destroys home in Pettis County
Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County
For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
lakeexpo.com
Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)
Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Thursday, September 6th, 2022, a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Betty J Brown, age 47 of Clinton, MO attempted to overtake vehicle 2, driven by John H Shrock, age 24 of Windsor, MO at an intersection. Vehicle 2 made a left turn in the intersection and vehicle 1 struck the driver’s side of vehicle 2. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. All occupants refused medical treatment at the scene of the accident.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Oct. 17, 2022
Willie Pearl Robertson, 90, formerly of Columbia died Oct. 17, 2022. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia, 1217 Business Loop 70 West. A funeral service will follow at noon. Patricia Ann Fox, 89, of Columbia died Oct. 17, 2022. A memorial service...
KOMU
VIDEO: One man in the hospital following Friday shooting in Columbia
Columbia police say the victim is in stable condition. They are working on developing leads on suspects.
Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man faces drug charges after meth, marijuana is found in his home
An Audrain County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is executed at his home in Vandalia. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on West Woodlawn in Vandalia early Friday morning.
krcgtv.com
Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
