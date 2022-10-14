With homecoming events happening at MU throughout the week, there will be temporary changes to the weekend Go COMO bus service. The homecoming parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade goes through Hitt Street, East Broadway and ends on South Fifth Street. With the parade starting in the morning, the regular Saturday bus routes will start at noon, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO