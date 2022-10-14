Read full article on original website
Talking Business with Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of Housing NOLA
Andreanecia Morris is an outspoken and passionate advocate for affordable housing in New Orleans. She has spent much of the past decade at the helm of Housing NOLA — a coalition of community leaders and organizations formed in 2014 to draft and implement a citywide plan to create more affordable housing.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes at least $29,989.40 for 2022 travel alone, new city records show
Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes taxpayers at least $29,989.40 for first-class upgrades to 12 flights she took between Jan. 18 and Sept. 28 of this year — including previously unreported trips to Los Angeles and Austin in September, according to new records Cantrell’s office released to the City Council late Friday.
Cynthia Lee Sheng: Recreation revamp is going forward, with citizen input
A headline changes the way people read an article and the way they remember it. It frames the rest of the reader’s experience and sets the tone for what follows. First impressions truly matter, so when a headline such as the one printed on Oct. 13 is so tragically misleading, it causes shifts in perception for a reader.
A buyer for the Esplanade Mall in Kenner? A deal for the troubled mall could close in November.
An Illinois-based real estate investment group has agreed to purchase the Esplanade Mall in Kenner, with plans to convert the beleaguered property into a mixed use, “open air lifestyle center” with new retail, residential and recreational offerings. The deal, which is expected to close in November, comes as...
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
From the Files of The Farmer
Despite the protests of more than 100 residents Tuesday night, the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission gave tentative approval to a controversial new Mandeville area subdivision opponents say will flood Greenleaves subdivision during heavy rains. The protesters turned out from Greenleaves, Cherry Creek and The Lakes subdivisions all located south,...
Kyiv Ballet's first U.S. tour comes to New Orleans on Oct. 22 and Lafayette on Oct. 23
The Kyiv City Ballet left Ukraine for its first United States tour earlier this year. Little did the company know that Russia would invade its country, making it impossible for the production to return home. So, the Kiyev Ballet will continue its tour, bringing its show to the Orpheum Theatre...
A View of New Orleans Like No Other
The team of local experts that developed Vue Orleans, the interactive experience featuring one-of-a-kind exhibits that celebrate the confluence of cultures in New Orleans, made sure that “it’s all in the details.”. Located at “the foot of Canal,” 2 Canal Street in the former World Trade Center building...
Where Black NOLA Eats Founder Jalence Isles on supporting Black-owned businesses and where to eat this fall season
Earlier this year, Gambit sat down with Where Black NOLA Eats founder Jalence Isles to talk about her group, the state of the Black-owned food scene in New Orleans and how to help our readers find new venues, reconnect with old favorites and generally support this vital part of the cultural landscape.
Artist from Lake Charles explores gender, identity and the body in a male-dominated art world
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Throughout her career, Lake Charles native Lynda Benglis has created challenging and inventive works of sculpture, painting, video and performance art, using a wide range of materials such as glass, ceramic, latex, aluminum, beeswax, polyurethane and mixed media.
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
Learn the dark history of New Orlean's calaboose, a true French Quarter dungeon
It’s among the most photographed places in New Orleans, and for good reason. It also happens to be one of the prettiest. You know the spot, and you know the shot: Jackson Square, as seen from across Decatur Street. Gen. Andrew Jackson atop his steed anchors the center, with the Gothic spires of St. Louis Cathedral towering behind him.
Pearl River mayoral candidates tout business chops, concern for town
The race is on in Pearl River as three candidates vie to be the next mayor of Pearl River. Incumbent Joe Lee, who took over as mayor after the death of Mayor David McQueen last year, will face off against retired businessman Jack Lauer and Beth Marcotte, who works in the residential construction industry. All three are Republicans and will be listed on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
Pearl River Town Council candidates want to serve community
Seven candidates are in the race to fill the five seats on the Pearl River Town Council, with the election scheduled for Nov. 8. Three incumbents — Angel Galloway, Tim Moray and Kathryn Walsh — will defend their seats as newcomers Kristy Franatovich, Jerrod Hutchinson, Virgil Phillips and Cheryl Schultheis hope to secure their spots within the town’s leadership.
Two hopefuls challenge incumbent for Pearl River Police Chief job
Three candidates will face off as the race for police chief in Pearl River heats up ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Jack Sessions seeks another term as the town's top cop while two challengers, Kevin Casmere and Floyd Trascher, hope to get their chance to take over the town’s law enforcement agency.
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
St. Claude Arts Park opens this week with free outdoor concerts
During the pandemic, Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge added drive-in movies, screening films on the side of its building just over the parish line in Arabi. Now, that wall is covered by a purple mural by Kalli Padgett, and the lot has been built into the St. Claude Arts Park, a brand-new outdoor venue and art market space. The official ribbon cutting is this week, and there will be two concerts in the park, both free of charge, courtesy of the Jazz Foundation of America.
Fats Domino feted with music, second-line and Lower 9th Ward street named in his honor
Having sold more than 110 million records, Fats Domino is sometimes hailed as the Michael Jackson of his generation. Elvis Presley once described the New Orleans native as "the real king of rock 'n' roll," because his legendary take on rhythm and blues influenced generations of rock musicians around the world.
Ian McNulty: A new Mexican restaurant in Metairie goes much deeper than tacos and tequila
Tacos are everywhere these days. They supply the basis of many new concepts, and some riff on the idea is liable to turn up on almost any kind of menu, no matter its relation to Mexican cooking. What I’ve not seen though was anything quite like the suadero tacos at...
English learners make up nearly half of this kindergarten. Here's how the school's adjusting.
Dolores Suzos, who moved to New Orleans from Honduras in 2005, heard about the English language program at Andrew H. Wilson Charter School the way many parents of her children's classmates did: through a family member or friend, often a fellow newcomer. Over time, word of Wilson’s support for students...
