Next Prescription Drug Take Back Day on the 29th
It’s time again to check your medicine cabinets for outdated or unneeded medicine…the next Sheboygan County Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up on October 29th. The collection happens twice a year across the nation, and this past April’s event in Wisconsin landed the Badger State at the top of the heap, collecting nearly 60,000 pounds (59,840) of unwanted medication. Wisconsin ranks third place in all-time collections behind California and Texas. All three states have disposed of over one million pounds each since 2010, and Sheboygan County has gone over 8,500 pounds since collections began here in 2007.
City of Sheboygan Addresses Diversity/Equity/Inclusion, $15 Min Wage, New Budget
It was a long night with several items getting extra attention during the Sheboygan Common Council and Committee of the Whole meetings on Monday night. Immediately after the opening of the session, public speakers took to the podium for their allotted 5-minutes, focusing on recent reports of racial slurs used by a City official. As a plan to address Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in City policy was up for a vote, two of those speakers brought the City to task to address the root causes and not just give lip service to the subject, while a third spoke in favor of the policy. That resolution was passed with one “nay” vote from Alder Mitchell.
