It was a long night with several items getting extra attention during the Sheboygan Common Council and Committee of the Whole meetings on Monday night. Immediately after the opening of the session, public speakers took to the podium for their allotted 5-minutes, focusing on recent reports of racial slurs used by a City official. As a plan to address Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in City policy was up for a vote, two of those speakers brought the City to task to address the root causes and not just give lip service to the subject, while a third spoke in favor of the policy. That resolution was passed with one “nay” vote from Alder Mitchell.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO