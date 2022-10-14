Read full article on original website
Related
ketr.org
Mother of Jonathan Price files civil suit against Lucas, Wolfe City
The mother of the Wolfe City man killed by local police two years ago has filed a civil lawsuit against former police officer Shaun Lucas and the City of Wolfe City. Lucas was on duty for the Wolfe City Police Department when he shot Price in a convenience store parking lot on Oct. 3, 2020. A Texas Dept. of Public Safety investigation found the use of deadly force not justified. Lucas was fired and charged with murder. Last month, a Hunt County jury found Lucas not guilty. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that Price’s mother, Marcella Louis, has filed a civil suit in the U.S. District Court in Dallas. The Banner reports Louis is represented by John J. Coyle of Philadelphia.
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Hunters Seminar Tuesday 10.18.22
A Northeast Texas Hunter’s Seminar will be held this evening from 6-10pm at the Mt. Pleasant Civic Center at 1800 West Jefferson. The event will feature a guest speaker, vendors, silent auction, Taco bar, kid guns and door prizes. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for local youth.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
easttexasradio.com
PEDC Announces Expansion At Lionshead
The Paris Economic Development Corporation has announced the expansion of Lionshead Paris, LLC, the PEDC’s first incentive project since American Spiralweld Pipe. Lionshead serves the towable trailer and recreational vehicle industry throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Louisiana. The organization plans to build a 120,000-square-foot plant in Paris. The development will include investments in property, plant, and equipment of more than $20 million and bring over 40 new jobs to the area over five years. They will locate at the PEDC’s NW industrial park.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Hosting Another Town Hall Meeting
Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Mike Lamb and board member Robert Cody will continue their series of Town Hall Meetings on the proposed $81.5 million bond issue election. It will be held Monday, October 24 at 6:30 at St. James Catholic Church, 287 Texas Street.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Stew Contest Update
Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, will feature 168 cook sites of either chicken or beef stew, a Kids Zone, a vendor market, and more at Buford Park.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County arrested 31-year-old Sierra Abbott of Talco on Red River County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a Revocation of Surety warrant for Possession, Use, Inhaling, or Ingesting of a Volatile Chemical. The judge denied the bond on the Red River County warrants.
easttexasradio.com
Burn Ban Ordered For Lamar County
Lamar County Commissioners enacted a ten-day burn ban, effective immediately until October 24. The court gave County Judge Brandon Bell the authority to cancel the burn ban if the current drought conditions improve. The county could renew the burn ban at the next Commissioners Court Meeting.
2 Arrested, Search Warrant Executed At Fisher Street Residence
Two people were arrested and a search warrant was executed at a Fisher Street residence last week, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County Special Crimes Unit Lt. Mark Estes reported taking Fernando Montes De Oca and Malissa Louise “Nana” Larey into custody upon arrival at 10:03 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at their Fisher Street residence.
Who is the Tyler, Texas Car Mechanic People Won’t Stop Talking About?
What is it about this particular mechanic in Tyler, TX that people seem to love so much?. Before I even begin, let it be known that this article was unsolicited. Honestly, I've never had the need (yet) to take my current car to a mechanic. However, I have heard countless friends and family members lament over the concerns they have whenever they've found themselves in a position to need one.
easttexasradio.com
New Vehicles For Lamar County Sherrif’s Office
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will receive ten new Ford Explorers and five new pickups after the County Commissioner’s Court voted to add $94,000 to the package total after finding out from Sheriff Cass that Ford had canceled the previous order earlier this year. The funds are being made available through the American Rescue Act.
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact Statements
Billy Chemirmir, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. Serial killer Billy Chemirmir trial continued on Saturday and family members of his victims gave impact statements, and they did not hold back, trying to make him understand the pain he caused. Fox 4 reports that Chemirmir is alleged to have killed 22 people in Dallas Collin counties from 2016 to 2018.
Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife
A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
easttexasradio.com
Paris High School Announces 6 Students Earned AP Scholar Awards
Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce six students, including four from the 2022 graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams. The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take...
WATCH: Drivers Fail to Yield as Child Tries to Safely Cross this Tyler, TX Street
A Tyler, TX woman shared a post online about her experience watching a little boy try to cross the street at a crosswalk and seeing how so few of the drivers actually yielded to him. Obviously, when this crosswalk was first placed on Paluxy Drive in Tyler, Texas, the traffic...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Teen Jailed After Knife Attack
Hopkins County Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man after allegedly injuring five other people with a knife after Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at about 2:00 am Saturday. It began with an argument over a Blue Tooth speaker. One victim reportedly had a cut on a finger. Four other men tried to disarm the assailant, who continued to swing the knife and make slashing motions. Bryan Sandoval-Perez was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is in jail for a $150,000 bond. They treated all the victims for minor injuries. Mugshot not available.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Two Arrested Trying to Sneak Contraband into Smith County Jail
This sounds like something that would happen in a movie but instead it took place here in East Texas. There were two people arrested after allegedly trying to sneak contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to KETK, It first began after jail investigators discovered that one inmate Micah Deron...
Man Explains Why He “Hates” Tyler, Texas in Shared [VIDEO]
A man took to social media to share a video about why he "hates" Tyler, TX. People use social media for all KINDS of reasons. We want to connect with friends and family. We use it to network with potential business partners, employers, or employees. Heck, sometimes we use it simply to share the joy of dog and/or food photos. And as we all know too well by now, many use it to vent their frustrations about any number of things.
easttexasradio.com
State Loop 286 Night Closure
PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials issued a travel advisory to inform the traveling public about a planned night-time closure of a portion of State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas. The overnight closure will occur from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 28, but the roadway will be...
Comments / 0