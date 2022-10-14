Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
KCSO show support for Edwards Air Force Base
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies attended the airshow this past weekend at Edwards Air Force Base, according to social media posts. They attended to support the eastern Kern community that works at the base and members of the armed forces that live here, they said.
Antelope Valley Press
Thieves try a new approach to get into ATM
One might call the would-be thieves brazen for their method in attempting to get cash from an ATM, over the weekend, in Palmdale. If nothing else, it was certainly an unconventional method they used. A Bank of America ATM, located near the intersection of 50th Street West and R. Lee...
Antelope Valley Press
Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB
EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.
Concerns about violence in northside Kern communities cause disruptions, fears
Wasco, McFarland, and Delano school districts have canceled or moved after-school activities due to concerns about gang-related violence.
Antelope Valley Press
Senior Expo slated to open Thursday at AV Fairgrounds
LANCASTER — The annual Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group returns to its home at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds for the first time, since 2019. The Thursday event, which typically attracts thousands, features free admission and parking. This year’s Senior Expo features celebrity entertainer Vicki Lawrence of “Mama’s Family,” and the “Carol Burnett Show” fame.
Bakersfield Californian
Trial postponed until January for adoptive parents of California City brothers
A Kern County Superior Court judge postponed a trial date Friday of the adoptive parents of two California City brothers until January because their defense attorneys have yet to receive thousands of pages of evidence to review them. Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to a...
Kern County Library and Kern Behavioral Health to offer free Narcan
The Kern County Library will be distributing free Narcan to citizens as of Monday, October 17th. This will be done in partnership with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.
Bakersfield Now
KGET 17
2urbangirls.com
Death of person in Palmdale area under investigation
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death....
theshafterpress.com
Waste event an opportunity to clean up
Kern County Public Works, in partnership with American Refuse, will be holding a bulky waste event in Shafter on Saturday Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot of the Superior Courthouse in Shafter. This location is different than previous events, which were regularly held at the Shafter Aquatic Center.
Bicyclist killed Saturday in an early morning traffic accident in Bakersfield
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday regarding a traffic accident that killed a man on a bicycle in Bakersfield over the weekend.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Palmdale freeway crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area. The victim was identified as Jonathan Lechuga, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. The crash...
Antelope Valley Press
Ceremony marks 75th anniversary
EDWARDS AFB — Seventy-five years ago, on Oct. 14, 1947, then-Capt. Chuck Yeager piloted the Bell X-1 over then-Muroc Army Air Base, breaking the sound barrier for the first time. The Air Force marked the anniversary of the historic supersonic flight with a ceremony, last Friday, on the 75th...
Over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized during traffic stop in Kern County
Two California men were arrested after they were found in possession of over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs during a traffic stop in Kern County.
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist dies in crash on AV Freeway
PALMDALE — A motorcyclist was killed, Thursday, when he was going too fast for a curve in the the Antelope Valley Freeway, California Highway Patrol officials reported. The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old Lancaster resident whose identity has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner, was driving a 2009 Yamaha R1 north on the freeway at 5:40 p.m., officials reported.
Edwards AFB Air Show and STEM Expo is back this weekend, but get to the base early
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) – It’s back! The 412th Air Wing at Edwards Air Force Base is opening its gates to the public this weekend for the first Aerospace Valley Open House and Air Show in 13 years. Yes, the U.S. Air Force is back in the entertainment business, in a manner of […]
3 separate shooting incidents in Wasco pose no credible threats to schools, events: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released information about three shooting incidents in Wasco this week but said there are no credible threats to schools or events. KCSO said deputies were called to a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 6:30 p.m. on Birch Avenue between 9th Place and 11th Street […]
Sabrina Limon’s conviction upheld in love triangle murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Limon, convicted in 2017 in the death of her husband in a case that involved poisoned pudding, unusual interpretations of Bible passages and a firefighter gunman, will continue serving a life sentence after an appeals court upheld her convictions on all charges. The 5th District Court of Appeal rejected Limon’s […]
