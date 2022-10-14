ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

KCSO show support for Edwards Air Force Base

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies attended the airshow this past weekend at Edwards Air Force Base, according to social media posts. They attended to support the eastern Kern community that works at the base and members of the armed forces that live here, they said.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Thieves try a new approach to get into ATM

One might call the would-be thieves brazen for their method in attempting to get cash from an ATM, over the weekend, in Palmdale. If nothing else, it was certainly an unconventional method they used. A Bank of America ATM, located near the intersection of 50th Street West and R. Lee...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB

EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Senior Expo slated to open Thursday at AV Fairgrounds

LANCASTER — The annual Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group returns to its home at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds for the first time, since 2019. The Thursday event, which typically attracts thousands, features free admission and parking. This year’s Senior Expo features celebrity entertainer Vicki Lawrence of “Mama’s Family,” and the “Carol Burnett Show” fame.
LANCASTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Allen Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a bicyclist that was stuck and killed by a vehicle near Rosedale Highway early Sunday morning. Around 5:41 a.m., David Dee Wood Jr., 29, was riding a bicycle on Allen Road, just north of Jomani Drive. He died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Bicyclist killed in overnight collision in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Rosedale. Deputies were called to Allen Road just north of Jomani Drive at 5:41 a.m. where they found, David Dee Wood Jr., 29, of Bakersfield suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
KERN COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Death of person in Palmdale area under investigation

PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death....
PALMDALE, CA
theshafterpress.com

Waste event an opportunity to clean up

Kern County Public Works, in partnership with American Refuse, will be holding a bulky waste event in Shafter on Saturday Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot of the Superior Courthouse in Shafter. This location is different than previous events, which were regularly held at the Shafter Aquatic Center.
SHAFTER, CA
KTLA

Thieves try to blow up ATM in Palmdale

The sound of explosions rang out in Palmdale early Sunday morning after thieves tried to blow their way into an ATM. It happened around 4:05 a.m. at a Bank of America ATM located near the intersection of 50th Street West and West Avenue N. Bomb technicians from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement […]
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Palmdale freeway crash

PALMDALE, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area. The victim was identified as Jonathan Lechuga, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. The crash...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Ceremony marks 75th anniversary

EDWARDS AFB — Seventy-five years ago, on Oct. 14, 1947, then-Capt. Chuck Yeager piloted the Bell X-1 over then-Muroc Army Air Base, breaking the sound barrier for the first time. The Air Force marked the anniversary of the historic supersonic flight with a ceremony, last Friday, on the 75th...
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcyclist dies in crash on AV Freeway

PALMDALE — A motorcyclist was killed, Thursday, when he was going too fast for a curve in the the Antelope Valley Freeway, California Highway Patrol officials reported. The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old Lancaster resident whose identity has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner, was driving a 2009 Yamaha R1 north on the freeway at 5:40 p.m., officials reported.
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

Sabrina Limon’s conviction upheld in love triangle murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Limon, convicted in 2017 in the death of her husband in a case that involved poisoned pudding, unusual interpretations of Bible passages and a firefighter gunman, will continue serving a life sentence after an appeals court upheld her convictions on all charges. The 5th District Court of Appeal rejected Limon’s […]
TEHACHAPI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy