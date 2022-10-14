Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Rising scores on 2-pointer, No. 20 Utah tops No. 7 USC
SALT LAKE CITY — Time was dwindling but the decision had already been made as Cameron Rising drove Utah down the field against previously unbeaten Southern California. "We were going to keep the ball in Cam's hands," Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said. "And if we score and time is close to expiring, we were going for 2, no question."
Antelope Valley Press
Teacher enjoys a ride on a Thunderbird
EDWARDS AFB — Shadow Hills Magnet Academy math teacher Matthew Winheim got the ride of a lifetime, Friday, when he joined Maj. Jake “Primo” Impellizzeri of the US Air Force Thunderbirds for a “hometown hero” incentive flight. Winheim first saw the Thunderbirds fly when he...
Antelope Valley Press
Senior Expo slated to open Thursday at AV Fairgrounds
LANCASTER — The annual Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group returns to its home at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds for the first time, since 2019. The Thursday event, which typically attracts thousands, features free admission and parking. This year’s Senior Expo features celebrity entertainer Vicki Lawrence of “Mama’s Family,” and the “Carol Burnett Show” fame.
Antelope Valley Press
Planners eye districts for community standards
After years of delays, the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission, on Wednesday, will hold a public hearing on the draft Community Standards Districts for Lake Angeles and Pearblossom and an update to the existing Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District. The proposed Pearblossom Community Standards District would implement the...
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist dies in crash on AV Freeway
PALMDALE — A motorcyclist was killed, Thursday, when he was going too fast for a curve in the the Antelope Valley Freeway, California Highway Patrol officials reported. The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old Lancaster resident whose identity has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner, was driving a 2009 Yamaha R1 north on the freeway at 5:40 p.m., officials reported.
Antelope Valley Press
Old Timers Association’s annual barbecue set
LANCASTER — The 93rd annual Old Timers Barbecue is planned for Oct. 23 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 4 p.m. Lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. at a cost of $20 for adults and $5 for children; payable by cash or check only.
Antelope Valley Press
Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB
EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.
Antelope Valley Press
Two arrested after Sunday shooting
LANCASTER — Two people were taken into custody, Monday morning, in connection with a shooting that wounded four people during a family argument in Lancaster. The arrests were confirmed by Sgt. J. Moreno of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Antelope Valley Press
Thieves try to blow up parking lot ATM
PALMDALE — A stand-alone Bank of America ATM was damaged, Sunday morning, when an explosive device was set off in an apparent attempt at a robbery, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m., at the ATM in a parking lot on...
Antelope Valley Press
Stabbing suspect arrested after one killed, three hurt
LONG BEACH — A man with a knife was arrested after a series of stabbings, early Monday, that killed a woman and wounded three other people. Officers near downtown Long Beach responded, at around 5:30 a.m., and found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Brandon Fahey, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department. Fahey did not identify the woman, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Antelope Valley Press
Thieves try a new approach to get into ATM
One might call the would-be thieves brazen for their method in attempting to get cash from an ATM, over the weekend, in Palmdale. If nothing else, it was certainly an unconventional method they used. A Bank of America ATM, located near the intersection of 50th Street West and R. Lee...
