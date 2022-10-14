ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope Valley Press

Planners eye districts for community standards

After years of delays, the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission, on Wednesday, will hold a public hearing on the draft Community Standards Districts for Lake Angeles and Pearblossom and an update to the existing Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District. The proposed Pearblossom Community Standards District would implement the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thequakercampus.org

The Master’s Program Has A Master Problem

Often labeled as a “four-year liberal arts university”, Whittier College’s graduate program rarely gets acknowledged. Described by the institution as “selective” and by others, “accessible,” several undergrads remain uninformed about Whittier’s graduate program, unless they plan on applying. As a small-scale school, Whittier College focuses its attention on education by offering a credential program and a Master of Arts in teaching– which students can take simultaneously, designed to prepare prospective teachers for the classroom.
WHITTIER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Senior Expo slated to open Thursday at AV Fairgrounds

LANCASTER — The annual Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group returns to its home at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds for the first time, since 2019. The Thursday event, which typically attracts thousands, features free admission and parking. This year’s Senior Expo features celebrity entertainer Vicki Lawrence of “Mama’s Family,” and the “Carol Burnett Show” fame.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Solar panel on home ignites

A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations

ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB

EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Old Timers Association’s annual barbecue set

LANCASTER — The 93rd annual Old Timers Barbecue is planned for Oct. 23 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 4 p.m. Lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. at a cost of $20 for adults and $5 for children; payable by cash or check only.
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation

Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Wells Fargo Building Tenants Fighting Eviction

On Aug. 15, Ryan Fox held a ribbon cutting for her 4th floor office at 433 North Camden Drive, a milestone for her real estate business, The Fox Group Enterprises, that featured attendees like Mayor Lili Bosse. Sixteen days later Fox — and every other 4th floor tenant — received...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Teacher enjoys a ride on a Thunderbird

EDWARDS AFB — Shadow Hills Magnet Academy math teacher Matthew Winheim got the ride of a lifetime, Friday, when he joined Maj. Jake “Primo” Impellizzeri of the US Air Force Thunderbirds for a “hometown hero” incentive flight. Winheim first saw the Thunderbirds fly when he...
SHADOW HILLS, CA
Aneka Duncan

Guaranteed $1,000 Monthly For Three Years

Los Angeles County's new pilot program will give $1,000 monthly for three years. (source) The program known as TAYportunity will randomly select 300 youths between the ages of 18 and 24. (source)
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA

