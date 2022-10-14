Read full article on original website
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
knock-la.com
Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer
In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Antelope Valley Press
Planners eye districts for community standards
After years of delays, the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission, on Wednesday, will hold a public hearing on the draft Community Standards Districts for Lake Angeles and Pearblossom and an update to the existing Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District. The proposed Pearblossom Community Standards District would implement the...
Former LASD Psychologist Ties Transfer to Gender Discrimination Complaints
A former Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department psychologist is suing the county and the department, alleging she suffered a backlash for complaining about alleged gender discrimination that included leaving a dead rat in her parking space and a deceased rabbit in her driveway.
Antelope Valley Press
Old Timers Association’s annual barbecue set
LANCASTER — The 93rd annual Old Timers Barbecue is planned for Oct. 23 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 4 p.m. Lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. at a cost of $20 for adults and $5 for children; payable by cash or check only.
LASD lieutenant files court papers against county, sheriff over dog death
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant, the latest of several department members to claim to be a whistleblower over wrongdoing within the department, filed court papers Monday against the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Lt. Joseph Garrido’s still unofficial Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges whistleblower retaliation, civil...
foxla.com
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LA Sheriff says his department is being defunded - others disagree. Here's what data and experts say
Most of the more than 100 agencies analyzed by ABC7 saw increases of at least 2% in their budgets. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is no exception.
Antelope Valley Press
Senior Expo slated to open Thursday at AV Fairgrounds
LANCASTER — The annual Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group returns to its home at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds for the first time, since 2019. The Thursday event, which typically attracts thousands, features free admission and parking. This year’s Senior Expo features celebrity entertainer Vicki Lawrence of “Mama’s Family,” and the “Carol Burnett Show” fame.
1 person hospitalized following shooting at Bank of America in Carson
One person was hospitalized following a shooting at a Bank of America branch in Carson on Monday. According to the Citizen app, it happened at the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue.
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
Guaranteed $1,000 Monthly For Three Years
Los Angeles County's new pilot program will give $1,000 monthly for three years. (source) The program known as TAYportunity will randomly select 300 youths between the ages of 18 and 24. (source)
Former West Covina PD officer sues city for alleged discrimination
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him “Wuhan” after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation. Christopher T. Huynh’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
signalscv.com
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
LASD searching for missing Palmdale woman, 36
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Palmdale. Julia Myvanwy Jones was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 5200 block of Entrar Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jones...
