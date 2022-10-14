ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer

In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Planners eye districts for community standards

After years of delays, the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission, on Wednesday, will hold a public hearing on the draft Community Standards Districts for Lake Angeles and Pearblossom and an update to the existing Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District. The proposed Pearblossom Community Standards District would implement the...
Old Timers Association’s annual barbecue set

LANCASTER — The 93rd annual Old Timers Barbecue is planned for Oct. 23 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 4 p.m. Lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. at a cost of $20 for adults and $5 for children; payable by cash or check only.
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
Senior Expo slated to open Thursday at AV Fairgrounds

LANCASTER — The annual Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group returns to its home at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds for the first time, since 2019. The Thursday event, which typically attracts thousands, features free admission and parking. This year’s Senior Expo features celebrity entertainer Vicki Lawrence of “Mama’s Family,” and the “Carol Burnett Show” fame.
Guaranteed $1,000 Monthly For Three Years

Los Angeles County's new pilot program will give $1,000 monthly for three years. (source) The program known as TAYportunity will randomly select 300 youths between the ages of 18 and 24. (source)
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
Solar panel on home ignites

A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
LASD searching for missing Palmdale woman, 36

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Palmdale. Julia Myvanwy Jones was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 5200 block of Entrar Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jones...
