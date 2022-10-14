ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Ballack criticises Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over Thomas Tuchel sacking

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 4 days ago

Michael Ballack has questioned Todd Boehly ’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel , with the former Chelsea midfielder describing the decision as “incomprehensible”.

Boehly, the leader of a consortium that bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich earlier this year, parted ways with Tuchel in early September after a slow start to the season.

The German manager had guided the club to a Champions League triumph last year, and finished third in his sole full Premier League season in charge at Stamford Bridge. But amid alleged off-field tensions between the pair, Boehly elected to seek a new manager, with Graham Potter installed.

Ballack believes that the decision to sack his compatriot was hasty.

“I was surprised by the sacking,” Ballack, who spent four seasons at Chelsea as a player, told BILD . “For me it is incomprehensible when a coach is dismissed so quickly. Especially because Tuchel had such a great success like winning the Champions League.

“We have to see if it works in the long term. I believe that you have to approach such a successful and big club carefully. Chelsea doesn’t need any upheaval. Boehly is doing it differently now with his elbow mentality.”

Boehly’s consortium completed their takeover of the London club on 30 May after Abramovich put the club up for sale in the wake of sanctions related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The American was installed as chairman and interim sporting director, and reportedly clashed with Tuchel over Chelsea’s strategy during the summer transfer window.

Potter was appointed to replace the German after an impressive spell as Brighton manager, and has navigated his first five games at the club without defeat.

Despite a positive start, Ballack feels that the Englishman can get more out of Kai Havertz , who scored his second goal of the season to set Chelsea on their way to a 3-0 win against Wolves last weekend, by utilising the forward in a different role.

“Kai has proven - even before that with Chelsea - that he can fill the striker role well,” Ballack said of his fellow German. “It’s a pity though, because I see him in a system that is ideal for him behind the striker. There he can make even better use of his qualities.

“That means Havertz will perhaps not shine as much up front as he does behind the top players. You have to know that and that should be communicated by the coach that he will help out in attack.”

Chelsea travel to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp is right. It is wrong to describe criticism of state-owned clubs as xenophobic

The recent reports that figures at Manchester City believe Jurgen Klopp’s comments could be construed as bordering on xenophobic and racist is not the first time that this bogus argument has been broached.It was first raised by club chair Khaldoon al Mubarak at the end of the 2018-19 season. He at the very least made the comments publicly, when responding to Liga president Javier Tebas’s comments on state-owned clubs, although they were no less wrong.“There’s something deeply wrong in bringing ethnicity into the conversation,” Khaldoon said. “This is just ugly. The way he is combining teams because of ethnicity,...
David Moyes hopes to face Jurgen Klopp on touchline after defending Liverpool manager

David Moyes has defended Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst which saw the Liverpool manager sent off in Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester City.Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.It is so far unclear whether or not the German will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s visit of Moyes’ West Ham following his dismissal.Speaking after the game Klopp said it was “about emotion” and took blame for the sending off, saying he “went over the top” but that he felt he had...
Manchester United may wonder what might have been as Antonio Conte returns to Old Trafford

The first anniversary falls next week. Not, as Antonio Conte seemed to hope then, of his appointment of Manchester United manager, but of the well-sourced reports that he wanted to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Technically, of course, Solskjaer still had a job, though the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool weakened his hold on it. Even Ed Woodward was starting to realise that perhaps the Norwegian was not the answer after all. A putative successor did not waste any time advertising his interest.Conte looked the antidote and the antithesis to Solskjaer. The most obvious criticism of the legendary ex-player, albeit one United...
