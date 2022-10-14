The inspiring story of a Bethlehem church rising from the ashes of an arsonist

The chapel at Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem reopened in September after being destroyed in an arson fire in 2019. Richard Ilgenfritz/MediaNews Group

There was no doubt that the congregation of Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem would once again worship in their beloved chapel on Pembroke Road.

It took longer than expected, but that glorious rebirth occurred last month.

More than three years after their church was destroyed by an arsonist, they celebrated the reopening of their home.

“Everybody was emotional. Everybody was crying,” said Elizabeth “Jeannie” Collazo, daughter of church pastor the Rev. Carmen Cruz.

With faith, perseverance, hard work and generosity, the congregants pulled it off. And they grew even closer in the process.

For three years, the people of Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem hung together as they worshipped in sanctuaries of other Bethlehem churches that graciously welcomed them and donated space for services.

When their income tax refunds came, church members put a little aside to help with the rebuild, as the cost was not fully covered by insurance.

They pitched in $10, $15 at a time. Some who were able to give more donated furnishings and other items.

And on Sept. 9, the church held its first service in its new, expanded chapel.

“It’s been a lot of work, but we managed,” Collazo told me proudly on Tuesday when I stopped by to see the wonderful accomplishment.

A reminder of how far the congregation had to rise greets church members as they enter the new chapel.

Just inside the entrance is a display of a few items that were salvaged from the burned church: two partially charred Bibles, a scorched guitar and speaker, and American and Christian flags covered with soot.

“We lost everything,” Collazo said. “We had nothing.”

The last service held in the old chapel was on Easter Sunday in April 2019.

Two days later, fire destroyed the inside of the church . Two days after that, a second fire occurred on the roof.

It must have been difficult for the congregation when police charged one of their former members with arson . Wilmer Ortiz Torres pleaded guilty to an arson charge in July, according to Davin Jurgensen, spokesperson for the Northampton County district attorney’s office.

Ortiz Torres was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in county prison, followed by 37 months of probation, Jurgensen said. He was ordered to pay about $13,125 in restitution.

“We forgive him,” Collazo told me. “We pray for him.”

The church was on the receiving end of a lot of prayers, too, after the blazes.

Amid their grief, members pitched in to rebuild.

They performed much of the demolition work of the church interior to make way for the reconstruction. They tore down walls and tore up floors.

Only two walls of the original church were saved, Collazo said.

In the months following the fire, Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem held services at First Presbyterian and East Hills Moravian churches.

Then the congregation returned to the Pembroke Road location and worshipped in an adjacent building that previously had been offices and classrooms.

Though connected to the church, that building had escaped the fires with only minimal damage. Church members tore down walls and reconfigured the space. Collazo’s husband, Luis, provided a microphone and sound system.

During the warm months, services were held outside under a tent. Multiple services were held at times during the pandemic, to limit the number of people attending.

The task of rebuilding took longer than expected because of the pandemic. Construction materials became harder to acquire. And they cost more.

Only months before the fires, the church’s finances looked bright, as it had paid off the mortgage.

Then it had to take out a loan to rebuild, as insurance covered only about half the $1 million cost, Collazo said. The church also raised a lot from its members and others in the community.

“People would just come and say, ‘I want to donate,’” she said.

The Gate Community Church in Bethlehem donated chairs.

An illuminating wood cross on the outside front wall was donated by a craftsman from Emmaus, Michael Binder.

A drum set was donated by Javier Ferrer, a friend of the church in Texas. Three chairs for the altar were donated by church member Elena Santos.

Flowers and pedestals to hold them were donated by church members Ivelisse and Jose Mangual. Member Lucy Vazquez’s donations included benches.

Luis Collazo cooked rotisserie chickens by the dozens and sold them to raise funds. Sister churches in the Latin American Council in New York collected donations, too.

“They’re still giving,” Collazo said. “Ten dollars, fifteen dollars, whatever. That’s how we’ve managed to do everything.”

The new sanctuary is larger than the previous one. It seats about 300 people, up 50% from the previous capacity of about 200.

The church formerly had been a grocery store, the Village Food Market. The seating area was expanded into what previously had been the store’s freezer.

Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem was founded by Collazo’s father, the Rev. Dario Cruz . The church started at another location before opening at Pembroke Road in 2000. Sadly, Cruz died several months before his dream was finished.

Collazo’s mother took his place as pastor. She led the church through the rebuild after the fire.

It’s an inspiring story.

This column was updated on Oct. 14 to correct the spelling of the name of the district attorney spokesperson.