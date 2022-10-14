ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Stop Oil protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers masterpiece at National Gallery

By Ellie Harrison
 4 days ago

Activists have thrown tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh ’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London.

Two women wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts entered a gallery room in Trafalgar Square at about 11am on Friday morning (14 October) and threw two tins of Heinz at the painting, before glueing their hands to the wall.

The painting, which has an estimated value of £72.5m and is made from oil on canvas , is protected by a glass cover.

One of the activists, Phoebe Plummer, 21, shouted: “What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? More than justice?

“Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting, or the protection of our planet and people?”

She added: “The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis. Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup.”

The soup-throwing came on the 14th day of demonstrations linked to the group, which is demanding that the government stop all new oil and gas licences.

Demonstrator Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle said: “UK families will be forced to choose between heating or eating this winter, as fossil fuel companies reap record profits.

“But the cost of oil and gas isn’t limited to our bills. Somalia is now facing an apocalyptic famine, caused by drought and fuelled by the climate crisis.

“Millions are being forced to move and tens of thousands face starvation. This is the future we choose for ourselves if we push for new oil and gas.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrived quickly on scene and both protesters have been arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass. Officers are now de-bonding the activists.

A National Gallery spokesperson told The Independent: “There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”

Just Stop Oil said: “This is not a one day event, this is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project. Our supporters will be returning – today, tomorrow and the next day – and the next day after that – and every day until our demand is met: no new oil and gas in the UK.”

The group’s activists have caused disruption in the capital every day since the start of October.

Earlier this week, protesters were arrested while blocking emergency vehicles in west London. Others were removed using plastic syringes and arrested after gluing themselves to a road outside Buckingham Palace.

Angry motorists dragged activists from a road near parliament at the weekend.

Just Stop Oil has vowed to disrupt roads every day in October as part of its campaign against fossil fuels .

Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” was acquired by the National Gallery in 1924 with assistance from the Courtauld Fund. Read more about the artwork here.

Comments / 19

One Zippy
4d ago

I hope they throw HOT soup on their bodies in prison, so that other inmates give them a taste. There are other ways of protesting without damaging others properties.

Reply
7
Gisele Moraes
3d ago

does she has a pink hair that is NOT achieved without pouring a bunch of chemicals in their scalp and rinsing the paint and excess into the water sewage that goes to the oceans and contaminates fish and marine life ??? she should be considering that before going for her 15 min of fame!

Reply
6
Whoever
4d ago

IGNORANTS!!!!! as I said yesterday, people are not learning anything from school

Reply
7
