Redistricting has created an opportunity for Pitkin County to send an excellent representative to the Colorado statehouse. Elizabeth Velasco is our Democratic candidate for House District 57 and will fight for policies that are important to our community. As a wildland firefighter at the heart of the response to the Grizzly Creek Fire, Velasco knows intimately how important wildfire mitigation is to keeping us safe. She additionally is on the board of directors for Wilderness Workshop and understands the direct ties between climate change and the health of our forests. Velasco will work hard to not only bring the resources we need to prevent, stop and manage fires, but she will also act to aggressively reduce the climate change emissions that are causing fires in the first place.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO