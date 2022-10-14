Read full article on original website
Ireland: ‘Essential’ organizations can create housing
The hostile-to-housing crowd loves to attack the local public housing system on the grounds that we should focus on essential workers. Their usual solution is to create class warfare by reallocating existing resources to those they deem “essential,” setting up contentious fighting between essential and nonessential persons. Is a volunteer at the homeless shelter more essential than a journalist?
Local news in brief, Oct. 18
Retail and other types of sales in Aspen totaled $115.2 million in August, a 12.3% increase compared with the same month last year, according to the city’s monthly consumption report released last week. The report from the city of Aspen’s finance department shows that the accommodations category — revenue...
Aspen real estate snapshot, Oct. 17
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This 8,000-square-foot home at the base of Red Mountain has a copper room, multiple fireplaces and great views. $34,150,000. Low. Aspen. This one-bedroom condo is...
Aspen council supports budget requests for WeCycle, Car To Go, parking garage
The Aspen City Council was supportive of budget requests to expand the WeCycle bike-share program and improve the downtown parking garage during a work session on Monday. The parking and transportation departments visited the council on Monday to take their turn in the 2023 budget discussions. Deputy City Engineer Pete Rice presented a supplemental request for $52,600 to expand the WeCycle program to the Burlingame area and $218,500 for capital projects in the transportation department, as well as a $189,100 capital-project request for the parking department.
Meeting in the middle: Colorado Extreme breaks ground on midvalley rink
Down Catherine Store Road outside Carbondale, the falling leaves on Friday indicated the transition from autumn into the winter months. The gold and red will transition to gray and white. The last drops of rain will crystallize into snow — and ice. Tucked away just east of the Carbondale...
Joe keeps us grounded
I am voting for Joe DiSalvo to remain our sheriff. Joe is a good man. He does the work. His soul is of Aspen, and he keeps us firmly grounded in our historical legacy during our turbulent and churning times. Our community needs that continuity now more than ever. Joe...
Clock starts on study of Thompson Divide withdrawal from gas leasing
U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland advanced an application Monday to withdraw 225,000 acres of the Thompson Divide from future oil and gas leasing, triggering a 90-day period during which the public can weigh in. The input will include a public meeting Dec. 14 at the Carbondale Fire Department. The...
Velasco will fight for community
Redistricting has created an opportunity for Pitkin County to send an excellent representative to the Colorado statehouse. Elizabeth Velasco is our Democratic candidate for House District 57 and will fight for policies that are important to our community. As a wildland firefighter at the heart of the response to the Grizzly Creek Fire, Velasco knows intimately how important wildfire mitigation is to keeping us safe. She additionally is on the board of directors for Wilderness Workshop and understands the direct ties between climate change and the health of our forests. Velasco will work hard to not only bring the resources we need to prevent, stop and manage fires, but she will also act to aggressively reduce the climate change emissions that are causing fires in the first place.
Be like Bob
To begin with, I would like to thank the community of Pitkin County for the kind words shared about my father, Bob Braudis. Almost 13 years ago, while on the phone with my father, Joe sensed something was very wrong. He called to request an ambulance. My father was septic due to a respiratory infection; he was rushed to St. Joseph’s. This decision resulted in ripples of positive impact on many lives.
Vote for Joe
I’m writing today in hopes of seeing one of the best people I’ve ever met, Joe DiSalvo, be reelected for sheriff. He has kept the soul of a place alive that has changed so much over the years. His mentor and best friend, Bob Braudis, taught him well, and I know he taught Bob many things, too.
Yes on 2A
Vote yes on 2A to tax short-term rentals. It is time for STRs to help pay for the mess they have created, and this tax will take an important step towards mitigating some of the impacts STRs have on our community. Do not believe the argument that this tax will somehow hurt our economy. When short-term renters are paying up to $20,000 per night (in a few cases, even higher) they can afford the tax. Do not buy what the real estate interests are peddling about this tax. Vote yes on 2A.
