Alabama State

Fantasy Defense rankings Week 7: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

The NFL season storms on into Week 7, the midway point of most fantasy football regular seasons, and with the bye weeks in full swing, it's getting tougher to fill out your starting lineup with reliable options. Our Week 7 fantasy defense rankings will help you distinguish the D/ST studs from the duds and give you a leg up on your opponents at this crucial stage of the fantasy year.
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 7

The dust has settled on the most impactful week of college football to date this season. Several teams in the top 10 of the most recent AP and Coaches polls suffered — or were the reason behind — first losses in Week 7. That starts with No. 3 Alabama, whose back-and-forth battle with No. 6 Tennessee ended in a 52-49 defeat for the Crimson Tide. It was their first loss in the rivalry since 2006.
TENNESSEE STATE
Is Chris Olave playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football

Fantasy football owners were without one of this season's top rookies when Chris Olave (concussion) was inactive last week, and with a Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup in Arizona looming, you can bet nervous owners will be searching for injury updates early and often this week. With Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) also ailing for the Saints, Olave has a chance to command another huge target share and post WR1-caliber numbers. If he's out, Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway could quickly go from waiver-wire afterthoughts to legit start 'em, sit 'em candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
Why isn't Dalton Schultz playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys TE out with injury

The Cowboys are not only without their star quarterback for their clash with the undefeated Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," they're also without their top tight end. Dallas announced ahead of Sunday's game that, along with Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz would be out against Philadelphia. Schultz is the Cowboys' third-leading...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cardinals' struggles on offense put Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's contracts under the microscope

After signing quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury to big contract extensions in the offseason, it appeared the Cardinals had secured their long-term future. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West. Kingsbury's offense — his supposed calling card — has languished, scoring just 11 touchdowns total.
ALABAMA STATE
What channel is Patriots vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game

Two struggling AFC teams clash in Week 6 as Bill Belichick and the Patriots head to Cleveland to take on Kevin Stefanski and the Browns. New England is coming off of its most dominant win of the season: a 29-0 destruction of the Detroit Lions. But the victory moved the team to just 2-3 on the year after a disappointing start to the campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Nathaniel Hackett's coaching blunders: A running timeline of Broncos' questionable decisions under first-year coach

When the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach last offseason, there was reason to be excited. Hackett, 42, is one of the NFL's youngest coaches. He comes from the Matt LaFleur coaching tree. He helped coach Aaron Rodgers to back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. He was considered to be a great offensive mind who would fix that side of the ball in Denver after the Broncos had issues scoring last season.
DENVER, CO
CBS's Tony Romo perfectly predicted score of Chiefs-Bills game in first quarter, adding to legend that is ‘Romostradamus’

Tony Romo brought his crystal ball to the Arrowhead Stadium press box. While many were expecting an offensive slugfest between two of the league's best offenses, the CBS analyst thought this was going to be a low-scoring affair. And with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, before any points had been scored, Romo told play-by-play voice Jim Nantz he gave his final score prediction.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Why are the Coyotes playing so many away games? Arizona kicks off 2022-23 season with six-game road trip

The Coyotes' 2022-23 NHL season has already gotten underway, however the Arizona faithful have yet to see the team play at home in the desert. We are heading into the second week of the season, and the Coyotes still have four more games to go before playing at home. The team is in its first season temporarily playing at Arizona State University's new multipurpose facility, Mullet Arena, which has caused the club to spend a lot more time on the road than other squads.
TEMPE, AZ
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on JK Dobbins, Deon Jackson impacting Week 7 waiver wire pickups

After a wild Sunday in the NFL, fantasy football owners are doing their Monday morning debriefings to see which players got injured and how that will affect their respective fantasy teams going forward. Fortunately, it was a quiet week for new injuries, but running backs JK Dobbins and Deon Jackson both exited early because of lower body injuries, which could potentially force owners to hit the waiver wire for running back depth that is already scarce heading into Week 7.
TENNESSEE STATE
Referee climbs into stands to tell UNLV band to stop playing in blowout by Air Force

A bizarre scene unfolded in Saturday's meeting between Mountain West foes Air Force and UNLV, a game that saw the Falcons beat the Rebels 42-7. Not even that blowout could keep referee Steve Baron from enforcing Mountain West Conference rules regarding band music. The Star of Nevada Marching Band reportedly was breaking the rules by playing while Air Force was on offense.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

