Tennessee-Georgia and other top games that will define second half of college football season
The first half of the 2022 college football had a great finish. Week 7 featured six games between ranked teams, and it was so much fun. TCU beat Oklahoma State 43-40 in double overtime, Utah beat USC 43-42 in the final minute and Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 in the clubhouse leader for "Game of the Year."
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 8 top 25 games
It might be hard to top last week, but this is college football. Week 8 features five matchups between ranked teams. That starts with a battle of ACC unbeaten teams in No. 14 Syracuse and No. 5 Clemson at 12 p.m. The Big 12 has a pair of interesting matchups....
College football rankings: What Alabama's loss to Tennessee means for Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and more
Alabama flirted with disaster all year before it finally caught up to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Tennessee — for the first time since 2006 — managed to upset No. 3 Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. With that, the Volunteers are 6-0 for the first time since 1998,...
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 7: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football
The NFL season storms on into Week 7, the midway point of most fantasy football regular seasons, and with the bye weeks in full swing, it's getting tougher to fill out your starting lineup with reliable options. Our Week 7 fantasy defense rankings will help you distinguish the D/ST studs from the duds and give you a leg up on your opponents at this crucial stage of the fantasy year.
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 7
The dust has settled on the most impactful week of college football to date this season. Several teams in the top 10 of the most recent AP and Coaches polls suffered — or were the reason behind — first losses in Week 7. That starts with No. 3 Alabama, whose back-and-forth battle with No. 6 Tennessee ended in a 52-49 defeat for the Crimson Tide. It was their first loss in the rivalry since 2006.
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 6 game
No, your eyes do not deceive you. The Broncos are back in prime time. After one of the most brutal offensive performances in recent memory in a Week 5 Thursday night loss to the Colts, the Broncos are closing out Week 6 with an AFC West showdown against the Chargers.
Is Chris Olave playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football
Fantasy football owners were without one of this season's top rookies when Chris Olave (concussion) was inactive last week, and with a Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup in Arizona looming, you can bet nervous owners will be searching for injury updates early and often this week. With Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) also ailing for the Saints, Olave has a chance to command another huge target share and post WR1-caliber numbers. If he's out, Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway could quickly go from waiver-wire afterthoughts to legit start 'em, sit 'em candidates.
Why isn't Dalton Schultz playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys TE out with injury
The Cowboys are not only without their star quarterback for their clash with the undefeated Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," they're also without their top tight end. Dallas announced ahead of Sunday's game that, along with Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz would be out against Philadelphia. Schultz is the Cowboys' third-leading...
How Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins withstood injury for game-winning field goal vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers eked out a 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos in overtime on "Monday Night Football," thanks in no small part to 12 points from kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was injured on the first kick. While the makes aren't impressive on paper -- he hit from 37,...
Michigan sends message with Jim Harbaugh's best rushing attack yet in Penn State blowout
The buildup to the top-10 matchup between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State turned back the clock to the 1990s matchups between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions. It's fitting the Wolverines won that with a formula that still works in modern times at Michigan Stadium. Run the ball....
Cardinals' struggles on offense put Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's contracts under the microscope
After signing quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury to big contract extensions in the offseason, it appeared the Cardinals had secured their long-term future. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West. Kingsbury's offense — his supposed calling card — has languished, scoring just 11 touchdowns total.
Josh Gordon suspension timeline: How WR's career path led him to release from Titans
Josh Gordon has had plenty of NFL opportunities to play wide receiver for the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans, After being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy five times in his career (six suspensions overall), he is running close to empty on his chances. Gordon saw his...
What channel is Patriots vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
Two struggling AFC teams clash in Week 6 as Bill Belichick and the Patriots head to Cleveland to take on Kevin Stefanski and the Browns. New England is coming off of its most dominant win of the season: a 29-0 destruction of the Detroit Lions. But the victory moved the team to just 2-3 on the year after a disappointing start to the campaign.
Nathaniel Hackett's coaching blunders: A running timeline of Broncos' questionable decisions under first-year coach
When the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach last offseason, there was reason to be excited. Hackett, 42, is one of the NFL's youngest coaches. He comes from the Matt LaFleur coaching tree. He helped coach Aaron Rodgers to back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. He was considered to be a great offensive mind who would fix that side of the ball in Denver after the Broncos had issues scoring last season.
CBS's Tony Romo perfectly predicted score of Chiefs-Bills game in first quarter, adding to legend that is ‘Romostradamus’
Tony Romo brought his crystal ball to the Arrowhead Stadium press box. While many were expecting an offensive slugfest between two of the league's best offenses, the CBS analyst thought this was going to be a low-scoring affair. And with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, before any points had been scored, Romo told play-by-play voice Jim Nantz he gave his final score prediction.
Why are the Coyotes playing so many away games? Arizona kicks off 2022-23 season with six-game road trip
The Coyotes' 2022-23 NHL season has already gotten underway, however the Arizona faithful have yet to see the team play at home in the desert. We are heading into the second week of the season, and the Coyotes still have four more games to go before playing at home. The team is in its first season temporarily playing at Arizona State University's new multipurpose facility, Mullet Arena, which has caused the club to spend a lot more time on the road than other squads.
How long is Carson Wentz out? Latest news, updates on Commanders QB's injury status
Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has been banged up over the last two weeks, playing through a shoulder injury in Thursday night's win over the Bears and suffering a finger injury as well. Though Washington escaped with the win, Wentz struggled and finished 12-of-22 for 99 yards. The Commanders had a...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on JK Dobbins, Deon Jackson impacting Week 7 waiver wire pickups
After a wild Sunday in the NFL, fantasy football owners are doing their Monday morning debriefings to see which players got injured and how that will affect their respective fantasy teams going forward. Fortunately, it was a quiet week for new injuries, but running backs JK Dobbins and Deon Jackson both exited early because of lower body injuries, which could potentially force owners to hit the waiver wire for running back depth that is already scarce heading into Week 7.
Referee climbs into stands to tell UNLV band to stop playing in blowout by Air Force
A bizarre scene unfolded in Saturday's meeting between Mountain West foes Air Force and UNLV, a game that saw the Falcons beat the Rebels 42-7. Not even that blowout could keep referee Steve Baron from enforcing Mountain West Conference rules regarding band music. The Star of Nevada Marching Band reportedly was breaking the rules by playing while Air Force was on offense.
Tennessee Volunteers ask fans to pay for removed goalposts, fine for rushing field after win over Alabama
Tennessee fans stormed the field and tore down the goal posts after their football team stunned then-No. 3 Alabama. The Tennessee athletic department is now asking them to help foot the bill for their shenanigans. The Volunteers football Twitter account tweeted out that while they enjoyed dumping the goalposts into...
