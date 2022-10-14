SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Research conducted by Endeavor Insight and funded by HSBC USA shows the greatest challenges that climate tech entrepreneurs face in scaling and growing their businesses include access to capital; the availability of qualified managers, engineers and other technical talent; and customer acquisition. Scaling Climate Tech: A Global Study of Entrepreneurs and Networks, released today at the 2022 Breakthrough Energy Summit, is based on the responses of more than 200 entrepreneurs and industry experts from around the world, with comparisons from six hub cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005252/en/ Sample Size: 753 Companies. Sources: Endeavor Insights analysis, LinkedIn, PitchBook, and Crunchbase

