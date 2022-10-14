Read full article on original website
Backbase Rebrand Reflects Growth, Investment and Engagement Banking Vision
After years of growth and recent investment, Backbase refreshes brand to reach evolving banking industry. Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction. That culture, growth and mission were externally validated by the €120 million investment Backbase received in June 2022, and now it will be reflected in a refreshed brand.
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
Mambu Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Fintech 250 List
CB Insights named Mambu, a leading SaaS cloud banking platform, to its fifth-annual Fintech 250 list for the third year in a row. The list recognizes the 250 most promising private fintech companies in the world. Mambu was recognized in the core banking and infrastructure category. “For financial institutions to...
Survey of banks reveals they are failing to seize full potential of digital banking
Today Mobiquity, a digital transformation enabler, has unveiled its Digital Banking Features Radar 2022. The Digital Banking Features Radar, proprietary research conducted by Mobiquity, surveyed 80 banks globally providing CDOs and other banking professionals with insights into how best they are maximising their digital banking features to improve customer experience. The study shows that 80% of daily banking functionalities provided by banks to customers are similar, leaving only 20% for banks to differentiate themselves.
New Research Shows Key Challenges that Global Climate Tech Entrepreneurs Face When Scaling and Growing Their Businesses
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Research conducted by Endeavor Insight and funded by HSBC USA shows the greatest challenges that climate tech entrepreneurs face in scaling and growing their businesses include access to capital; the availability of qualified managers, engineers and other technical talent; and customer acquisition. Scaling Climate Tech: A Global Study of Entrepreneurs and Networks, released today at the 2022 Breakthrough Energy Summit, is based on the responses of more than 200 entrepreneurs and industry experts from around the world, with comparisons from six hub cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005252/en/ Sample Size: 753 Companies. Sources: Endeavor Insights analysis, LinkedIn, PitchBook, and Crunchbase
Funding Circle announces the appointment of Chief Technology Officer
Funding Circle, the UK’s largest lending platform for small business borrowers, today announces the appointment of Greig McEwan as Chief Technology Officer. Greig joins Funding Circle’s Global Leadership Team, reporting to CEO, Lisa Jacobs. Greig is a customer-driven technology leader with more than twenty years experience working in...
Wio Bank Announces Partnership With Stripe to Empower UAE SMEs
Wio Bank PJSC, the region’s first platform bank, has announced a partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, which will enable SMEs in the UAE to access the power of e-commerce faster and more easily and conveniently. Through this partnership, Wio Business, the first digital banking application...
KuCoin Wallet Announces Official Strategic Partnership With Polygon
KuCoin Wallet, the official Web3 wallet of the cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin, has announced its official strategic partnership with Polygon Network, the leading Layer 2 platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development and one of the largest blockchain infrastructure providers around the world. KuCoin Wallet is designed to be a secure...
Finastra’s core solution helps Belize Bank achieve its expansion goals
Finastra recently announced that The Belize Bank Limited, one of the largest banks in Belize, providing retail, corporate and commercial banking services, successfully migrated the business of Scotiabank (Belize) Limited onto the Fusion Essence core banking platform following an acquisition facilitated by its parent company, Caribbean Investments Holdings Limited (CIHL). After migrating its legacy core to Fusion Essence in 2017, Belize Bank has extended its collaboration with Finastra to bring Scotiabank (Belize) onto the next-generation core banking solution.
Flutterwave Appoints Marshall Lux, Former Chief Risk Officer at JPMorgan Chase, as Senior Advisor
Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, announced the appointment of Marshall Lux, former JP Morgan Chase Chief Risk Officer of all consumer products, BCG and McKinsey Senior Partner, as Senior Advisor. He has extensive experience in model building, stress testing, portfolio management and optimization, line setting and increases, fraud, regulation, cyber, operations risk, and the like.
CACEIS and Royal Bank of Canada Sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the Proposed Acquisition of RBC Investor Services Operations in Europe
Today CACEIS, the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole S.A. and Santander, and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a view for CACEIS to acquire the European asset servicing activities of RBC Investor Services and its associated Malaysian centre of excellence. This would include custody, global custody FX, fund administration, transfer agency, middle office and securities lending.
NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Mason James Insurance Services Limited (doing business as Bentley Insurance Services), one of the largest brokers in Staffordshire. Bentley has provided complex commercial and personal insurance solutions since 1922. Mike Rostron, managing director at Bentley, will join NFP’s commercial insurance leadership team in the UK and continue to drive company growth across Staffordshire and beyond.
Experian and Newday Partner to Give Consumers More Competitive Rates
Experian Boost data will now be included in NewDay’s credit card decisioning process – enabling Boost users to receive more competitive rates at a time when they need them the most. Regardless of whether consumers apply for one of NewDay’s credit products through Experian, NewDay, or any other third-party site, their boosted Experian credit scores will be considered.
Two New Non-executive Directors Join Barclays Bank UK PLC Board
Barclays Bank UK PLC is today announcing two new non-executive appointments to further bolster its Board. Bernadette Wightman joined as an independent non-executive director in September while John Liver commences his role today, 17 October 2022. Crawford Gillies, Chair of Barclays Bank UK PLC said: “As Barclays UK continues to...
British Consumers Embrace Fintech to Tighten Grip on Finances as Cost of Living Rises
Plaid, an open banking network that powers digital financial experiences, has published its third annual report entitled The Fintech Effect, revealing that 84% of UK consumers are using fintech to manage their money in 2022, with broad adoption across demographic groups. The report, which examines how technology is impacting consumer financial behaviour, finds persistent mainstream fintech adoption as consumers seek to get a tighter grip on their finances against the backdrop of the cost of living crisis.
Ed Westwick Teams Up With Shares to Champion New Era of Social Investing
Hollywood star, Ed Westwick, is stepping into the business world by partnering with Europe’s first social trading app, Shares, to advance a new chapter in investing by breaking down barriers for first-time investors. The White Gold and Gossip Girl star has joined the Shares family as a business partner...
Neonomics and Firi Expand Open Banking Partnership to Denmark
Firi, one of the Nordic’s largest crypto-currency exchanges has expanded into Denmark with the help of Neonomics. Neonomics has established a strong base in the country with several large customers across different industries validating the security and cost-effectiveness of open banking powered payments and data services, with the two companies working together.
JPEX Strengthens Partnership with Simplex by Nuvei, Launching Crypto-friendly Card
JPEX, a recognized and licensed digital asset bank designed to enable the trading of virtual currencies while providing a benign, safe platform for international transactions, has announced its partnership with Simplex by Nuvei. As one of the leading brands in the highly competitive Asian crypto market, JPEX has partnered with Simplex by Nuvei to further strengthen its stance in the ever-growing market.
Singapore-based Insurtech bolttech Secures Series B Funding
Bolttech, one of the world’s fastest-growing international insurtech companies, today announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech’s Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech, Singapore’s only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech.
Planet Equips Merchants to Deliver a Truly Connected Commerce Experience With New Online Payment Gateway
Planet, a global technology leader providing integrated software and payment services, has today announced the launch of a new Online Payment Gateway as part of its connected commerce platform. The new Online Payment Gateway fully integrates the specialist digital payment capabilities of Datatrans, which Planet acquired in November 2021, with...
