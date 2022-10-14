Read full article on original website
Orlando Weather Forecast: Lingering showers ahead of cold front
Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Showers and storms are possible in the early part of the day giving way to cooler temperatures. A cold front nearing the region will spread some energy across the state. BEACHES. The beaches look pretty...
Central Florida counties spraying for mosquitos from the sky
ORLANDO, Fla. - Counties like Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Flagler are starting to spray for mosquitos from planes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "There’s a cloud of I thought just bugs, but they were mosquitos," said Diane Callen, whose yard backs up to wetlands in Orlando. Callen says...
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD - The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them. FOX 35 News...
Small plane lands on roof of Florida home
A small plane appeared to land on the roof of a home in South Florida on Monday. However, it was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane, or if there were any reportedly injuries or fatalities. Video from WSVN showed several first responders and rescue crews at the scene.
Florida tolls suspension ends Saturday
Tolls in Florida are no longer suspended following Hurricane Ian. Drivers should be aware that you will now be charged if you drive on a toll road starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Hurricane Ian claims in Florida highest out of Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hard-hit Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties accounted for nearly 62 percent of insurance claims reported as of Monday from Hurricane Ian, according to data posted online by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The data showed that 535,445 claims had been reported, with 191,640 from Lee County,...
How to get cash for your scrap metal left behind by Hurricane Ian
When Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, it left a trail of destruction in its wake: downed trees, damaged roofs, flooded homes and cars. Much of the metal siding and materials has ended up in recycling centers, like Dominion Metal Recycling in DeLand.
Osceola County officials weigh lifting evacuation order at Good Samaritan Village
Residents of the Good Samaritan Village are waiting to hear if an evacuation order that has been in place since Hurricane Ian passed over Florida will be lifted. The Osceola County was flooded and contaminated by wastewater.
'Come Out With Pride' festival takes over Lake Eola in downtown Orlando
The "Come Out With Pride" festival is taking over downtown Orlando on Saturday. The huge event is expected to bring out hundreds of thousands of people to Lake Eola Park.
An angel: Neighbor helps get scooter for woman who suffered stroke
Paola Buendia, who lives in Winter Springs, recently suffered a stroke, significantly impacting her ability to get around. When a neighbor saw her walking over a mile to pick up her children from school, she stepped in to help however she could. In addition to offering a ride home, she inspired the community to help Buendia with her mobility -- and independence -- again.
Port Canaveral budget will expand cargo operations
Port Canaveral is on the mend after a difficult patch during the coronavirus pandemic. Port commissioners have unanimously approved an almost $154 million budget for the year.
Video shows shocking moment Polk County deputy is shot by suspect
The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the scary moment when a suspect opened fire on Florida deputies, hitting one in the chest. The bullet was stopped by the deputy's bulletproof vest.
11 pounds of cocaine worth over $150K washes up on Daytona Beach shore
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Good Samaritan walking at Daytona Beach discovered a suspicious package washed up along the shoreline. Authorities say it contained nearly 11 pounds of cocaine!. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted a photo on Saturday of the package. He says the drugs have a street...
UCF AD Terry Mohajir on next year's move to Big 12 Conference
The University of Central Florida Knights still have plenty to play for this football season, but they've got their eye on next season's big move to the Big 12 Conference. FOX 35 Sports Anchor Adam Shadoff spoke with UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir about this historic moment.
Good Samaritan helps get 12-year-old boy help after he collapsed following stampede
Saturday evening, commotion broke out at the Pig on the Pond festival in Clermont. Were it not for a good Samaritan, that scare could have been much worse for a 12-year-old boy attending the festival.
14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
