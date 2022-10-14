ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Lingering showers ahead of cold front

Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Showers and storms are possible in the early part of the day giving way to cooler temperatures. A cold front nearing the region will spread some energy across the state. BEACHES. The beaches look pretty...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Central Florida counties spraying for mosquitos from the sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - Counties like Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Flagler are starting to spray for mosquitos from planes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "There’s a cloud of I thought just bugs, but they were mosquitos," said Diane Callen, whose yard backs up to wetlands in Orlando. Callen says...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Small plane lands on roof of Florida home

A small plane appeared to land on the roof of a home in South Florida on Monday. However, it was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane, or if there were any reportedly injuries or fatalities. Video from WSVN showed several first responders and rescue crews at the scene.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

An angel: Neighbor helps get scooter for woman who suffered stroke

Paola Buendia, who lives in Winter Springs, recently suffered a stroke, significantly impacting her ability to get around. When a neighbor saw her walking over a mile to pick up her children from school, she stepped in to help however she could. In addition to offering a ride home, she inspired the community to help Buendia with her mobility -- and independence -- again.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
wogx.com

UCF AD Terry Mohajir on next year's move to Big 12 Conference

The University of Central Florida Knights still have plenty to play for this football season, but they've got their eye on next season's big move to the Big 12 Conference. FOX 35 Sports Anchor Adam Shadoff spoke with UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir about this historic moment.

