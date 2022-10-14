Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
Creeslough father and daughter laid to rest - ‘They are side by side in heaven’
Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe were laid to rest today in a joint funeral. The father and daughter were remembered as the parish priest prayed that “they are side by side in heaven”. Members of Mr Garwe's family travelled from Zimbabwe to attend...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'
A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
Following The Death Of His Grandson, Michael Landon’s Family Seeks Answers
One of Michael Landon’s nine children, Shawna Landon, has been devastated and trying to get to the root of the death of her 24-year-old son and grandson to the House on the Prairie star. According to her interview with Page Six, the incident happened on August 17 when the late Dylan Lupia tragically chose to in a bus lane in California.
insideedition.com
Georgia Mother, Father, and Daughter Dead After Car Crash, Leaving Behind 15-Year-Old Son
A Georgia family lost three of its members after a fatal car crash following a son’s football game. The three members of the Jakes family of Columbus, Georgia, were traveling home after a football game in Thomasville on Oct. 7, when they were involved in the fiery collision, reported WTVM.
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
Soulja Boy welcomes first child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez
Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez’s first child arrived last month. The couple debuted their baby boy via Instagram on Sept. 30. “Lil Soulja daddy love u 🥹🥹🥹🙏🏾,” the rapper, 32, wrote at the time. Martinez, for her part, gushed, “This was an amazing...
wonderwall.com
Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI
The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Popculture
Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note
Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
Trace Adkins Recalls Nearly Dying When His Ex-Wife Shot Him In 1994: “It Was What My Hunting Buddies Call A ‘Kill Shot'”
For those of y’all who are into both country music and soap operas, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve either heard about, or began watching Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon’s new TV series Monarch. We’re only two episodes in so far, but we already have a...
rsvplive.ie
Little girl, aged 5, tragically died in Creeslough while buying a birthday cake for her mother
A little girl, aged 5, tragically died in Creeslough while buying a birthday cake for her mother. She was one 10 people killed in the Applegreen service station in an explosion on Friday. She and her father were understood to be in the shop buying the special treat when the...
Neighbors called police in past on mom Melissa Towne, who's accused of killing daughter in Tomball
Melissa Towne's neighbors are painting a disturbing picture of her. She's accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter.
Big Brother star Rico Swavey, 29, dies after horror car crash left him on life support in coma
FORMER Big Brother star Rico Swavey has died after a horror car crash that left him on life support in a coma. The ex-housemate, real name Patrick Fakoya, passed away at age 29 on Thursday morning following the fatal smash. He was reportedly involved in a deadly pile-up in Lagos,...
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Robert Cormier's Family Is 'Devastated' After Actor Died at 33 in 'Tragic Accident'
Robert Cormier's family is mourning the loss of the late Heartland actor, who died at age 33 on Friday. "Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated," the family said in a statement to PEOPLE. "While we are broken-hearted," the statement continued, "we take comfort...
Luke Bell’s cause of death revealed after country star dies aged 32
Luke Bell’s cause of death has been revealed, after he was found dead on 29 August in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 32. The country singer had been reported missing for several days and was believed to have been in Tucson for a concert. Bell’s body was found...
Comments / 0