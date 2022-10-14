ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kickoff time, TV for Auburn's post-bye week matchup with Arkansas

After one six-game SEC winning streak was snapped, Auburn will aim to keep its other one alive next Saturday at home. Looking to bounce back from three straight SEC losses, the Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will host Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium following bye weeks for both teams. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST on SEC Network, the conference announced Monday morning.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas at Auburn kickoff time announced

The kickoff time for Arkansas’ road game against Auburn in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Tigers will meet on Saturday, Oct. 29th inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Ala.) at 11 a.m. (CDT) on SEC Network. This will be the 32nd meeting between the two teams. The...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

WATCH: Auburn OL commit Bradyn Joiner in action against Central-Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Alabama — No. 1 Auburn High and future Auburn Tiger Bradyn Joiner had a big matchup on Friday night, traveling to Central-Phenix City and taking on Patrick Nix and the Red Devils. For Joiner, the 247Sports Composite 4-star who's committed to play center, he's playing his senior season over at left tackle and was matched up with top-50 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker at times.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What Lane Kiffin said about the Rebels' victory over Auburn

Lane Kiffin was proud of how his team handled more than a half-hour lightning delay in the fourth quarter to come back out and finish off Auburn 48-34 Saturday in what was the first of six straight SEC West games for the undefeated Rebels. Ole Miss improved to 7-0 overall and to 2-0 in the confernece. Auburn dropped to 3-4 and to 1-3 inside the league.
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 17, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
AUBURN, AL
d1sportsnet.com

Mouhamed Dioubate commits to Alabama

4 star forward Mouhamed Dioubate has committed to Alabama. The 6-7, 215 pound Diobate, from Flushing NY, chose Alabama over 17 offers. He is rated the No. 20 forward in the 2023 class and No. 110 overall. October 16, 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Tennessee vs. Alabama football: Bryce Young sparks national buzz in return despite loss

Bryce Young put on a show for four hours, but for the final 15 seconds of regulation, the star Alabama quarterback was forced to sit on the sideline and watch the drama unfold. Young entered Saturday as Tennessee's villain. He's a supernova the 102,000 Tennessee fans might not like but had to respect. The villain is supposed to be in the middle of the battle when the chips are on the line, but Young helplessly had to observe Alabama kicker Will Reichard miss a 50-yard field goal with 15 ticks left. Young could do nothing but get a sideline ticket while Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered two darts to set up Chase McGrath's wobbly, 40-yard field goal as time expired.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming

OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
New Pittsburgh Courier

‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’

Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika continues update on Floral Park

Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
OPELIKA, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise @ Opelika | 2022 Week 8

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Opelika. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting in Warren Williams Homes. Authorities received reports of the shooting at about 8:49 p.m. Details on this shooting are limited. This story is developing. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as our crews gather more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy