247Sports
Kickoff time, TV for Auburn's post-bye week matchup with Arkansas
After one six-game SEC winning streak was snapped, Auburn will aim to keep its other one alive next Saturday at home. Looking to bounce back from three straight SEC losses, the Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will host Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium following bye weeks for both teams. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST on SEC Network, the conference announced Monday morning.
Arkansas at Auburn kickoff time announced
The kickoff time for Arkansas’ road game against Auburn in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Tigers will meet on Saturday, Oct. 29th inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Ala.) at 11 a.m. (CDT) on SEC Network. This will be the 32nd meeting between the two teams. The...
247Sports
WATCH: Auburn OL commit Bradyn Joiner in action against Central-Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Alabama — No. 1 Auburn High and future Auburn Tiger Bradyn Joiner had a big matchup on Friday night, traveling to Central-Phenix City and taking on Patrick Nix and the Red Devils. For Joiner, the 247Sports Composite 4-star who's committed to play center, he's playing his senior season over at left tackle and was matched up with top-50 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker at times.
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
What Lane Kiffin said about the Rebels' victory over Auburn
Lane Kiffin was proud of how his team handled more than a half-hour lightning delay in the fourth quarter to come back out and finish off Auburn 48-34 Saturday in what was the first of six straight SEC West games for the undefeated Rebels. Ole Miss improved to 7-0 overall and to 2-0 in the confernece. Auburn dropped to 3-4 and to 1-3 inside the league.
Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
d1sportsnet.com
Mouhamed Dioubate commits to Alabama
4 star forward Mouhamed Dioubate has committed to Alabama. The 6-7, 215 pound Diobate, from Flushing NY, chose Alabama over 17 offers. He is rated the No. 20 forward in the 2023 class and No. 110 overall. October 16, 2022.
Tennessee vs. Alabama football: Bryce Young sparks national buzz in return despite loss
Bryce Young put on a show for four hours, but for the final 15 seconds of regulation, the star Alabama quarterback was forced to sit on the sideline and watch the drama unfold. Young entered Saturday as Tennessee's villain. He's a supernova the 102,000 Tennessee fans might not like but had to respect. The villain is supposed to be in the middle of the battle when the chips are on the line, but Young helplessly had to observe Alabama kicker Will Reichard miss a 50-yard field goal with 15 ticks left. Young could do nothing but get a sideline ticket while Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered two darts to set up Chase McGrath's wobbly, 40-yard field goal as time expired.
Auburn’s Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby get into heated argument on sidelines, have to be separated
Emotions boiled on the Auburn sidelines during the first half of the Tigers’ game with Ole Miss. After falling behind 21-0, Bryan Harsin’s team rallied for 14 straight points. However, with just more than five minutes left in the second quarter and after Auburn’s first score of the...
247Sports
VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming
OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’
Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Room for advancement’: Southern Union health science graduates find work quickly
While it could be thought that a student would have to go to a large school to advance in health sciences, people graduating from Southern Union State Community College every semester disprove that narrative. “Our nursing students, our surgical techs, radiology techs, our paramedics, they go through our training here,”...
wtvy.com
Enterprise @ Opelika | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Opelika. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GOP candidate falsely accuses Alabama Democrats of redrawing districts in “dark of the night”
A campaign flyer circulating in Spanish Fort accuses Democratic lawmakers in Montgomery of redrawing legislative districts to shift portions of a fast-growing, Republican-leaning city on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County into a Democratic district. The flyer in question promotes the candidacy of Republican Pete Riehm, who is looking to...
WTVM
Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting in Warren Williams Homes. Authorities received reports of the shooting at about 8:49 p.m. Details on this shooting are limited. This story is developing. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as our crews gather more information.
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
Sherwood Elementary principal passionate about student learning, growth
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — While this is only Aretha McDonald’s second year being the principal of Sherwood Elementary School in Phenix City, she has worked for Phenix City Schools in other roles for much longer. Before moving to Sherwood Elementary, she was the principal of Meadowlane Elementary School for six years. “I taught 10 years […]
