The Madison City Commission holds its regular meeting later today. The commission has several items on its agenda for today’s meeting. Commissioners are scheduled to approve the city’s electric system long range plan, and approve a change order for Gen Plant upgrades. The commission will also approve an agreement with Design Arc for design and bidding services for the city’s water building remodel project, and approve the animal control contract. Also on the agenda for the commission is a resolution approving a plat for Hyland Addition, and the approval of the purchase of Lot One of Hyland Addition for the construction of a new City Hall and Police station. Commissioners will also approve a marijuana application for S-F Partnership, review non-profit funding requests for 2023, and receive an update on the city’s system improvement projects.

MADISON, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO