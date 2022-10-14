ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Comments / 0

Related
amazingmadison.com

Bulldogs Close Out Dak 12 Tournament in Seventh Place

The Madison Bulldogs volleyball team competed in the Dak XII Tournament held at West Central High School over the weekend, and entered the tournament as the sixth seed. In the first match for the Bulldogs, they faced off against the 11th seed Vermillion Tanagers and won to advance to the next round. Round Two for Madison was not as favorable, facing third seeded Canton and losing to the C-Hawks and dropping the Bulldogs to the Consolation Bracket.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Betty Doane

Betty Doane, age 75, of Salem and formerly of Canistota passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Ava’s House Hospice in Sioux Falls after a short battle with cancer. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem with a 7 pm prayer service.
SALEM, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison City Commission Holds Its Regular Meeting Monday

The Madison City Commission holds its regular meeting later today. The commission has several items on its agenda for today’s meeting. Commissioners are scheduled to approve the city’s electric system long range plan, and approve a change order for Gen Plant upgrades. The commission will also approve an agreement with Design Arc for design and bidding services for the city’s water building remodel project, and approve the animal control contract. Also on the agenda for the commission is a resolution approving a plat for Hyland Addition, and the approval of the purchase of Lot One of Hyland Addition for the construction of a new City Hall and Police station. Commissioners will also approve a marijuana application for S-F Partnership, review non-profit funding requests for 2023, and receive an update on the city’s system improvement projects.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Lake County Commission holding its regular meeting Tuesday

The Lake County Commission is holding its regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners will review letters of interest for the Sheriff’s Office vacancy. They are also scheduled to hear quarterly reports from Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson, Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare, Emergency Manager Kody Keefer, and Community Health Nurse Maria Haider. Nels Nelson will also discuss a Weed and Pest grant with commissioners Tuesday, and Dave Hare will have an update on storm repairs and Geothermal upgrades. Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will have two plats for the commission’s consideration, and Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust will discuss the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund with commissioners Tuesday.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota

MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 hospitalized following grain truck vs. pickup crash

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was hospitalized following a grain truck vs. pickup truck crash near Castlewood Saturday. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on SD Highway 22. The driver of the pickup truck was pinned in the...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver hurt in crash near White

BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO)-A teenager was taken to the hospital after a crash near Oak Lake. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. A car was northbound when it went into a deep ditch, hit a dirt berm and rolled. The 16-year-old driver suffered...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Missing woman found late Tuesday night

WHITE HORSE, S.D. — Following relentless efforts from tribal leaders and departments, Shawn LeBeau, also known as Lamb, was found late Tuesday night east of Timberlake, South Dakota. She was last seen Sept. 17 in White Horse. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe law enforcement gave out their condolences to her...
WHITE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy