amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Close Out Dak 12 Tournament in Seventh Place
The Madison Bulldogs volleyball team competed in the Dak XII Tournament held at West Central High School over the weekend, and entered the tournament as the sixth seed. In the first match for the Bulldogs, they faced off against the 11th seed Vermillion Tanagers and won to advance to the next round. Round Two for Madison was not as favorable, facing third seeded Canton and losing to the C-Hawks and dropping the Bulldogs to the Consolation Bracket.
amazingmadison.com
Betty Doane
Betty Doane, age 75, of Salem and formerly of Canistota passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Ava’s House Hospice in Sioux Falls after a short battle with cancer. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem with a 7 pm prayer service.
South Dakota nursing home permanently closes
The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result.
SDSU cheerleader on road to recovery after amputation
A South Dakota State University cheerleader is on the path to recovery after having part of her leg amputated last week due to a rare condition.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
amazingmadison.com
Madison City Commission Holds Its Regular Meeting Monday
The Madison City Commission holds its regular meeting later today. The commission has several items on its agenda for today’s meeting. Commissioners are scheduled to approve the city’s electric system long range plan, and approve a change order for Gen Plant upgrades. The commission will also approve an agreement with Design Arc for design and bidding services for the city’s water building remodel project, and approve the animal control contract. Also on the agenda for the commission is a resolution approving a plat for Hyland Addition, and the approval of the purchase of Lot One of Hyland Addition for the construction of a new City Hall and Police station. Commissioners will also approve a marijuana application for S-F Partnership, review non-profit funding requests for 2023, and receive an update on the city’s system improvement projects.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Commission holding its regular meeting Tuesday
The Lake County Commission is holding its regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners will review letters of interest for the Sheriff’s Office vacancy. They are also scheduled to hear quarterly reports from Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson, Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare, Emergency Manager Kody Keefer, and Community Health Nurse Maria Haider. Nels Nelson will also discuss a Weed and Pest grant with commissioners Tuesday, and Dave Hare will have an update on storm repairs and Geothermal upgrades. Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will have two plats for the commission’s consideration, and Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust will discuss the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund with commissioners Tuesday.
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
KELOLAND TV
Only Jamie Smith accepts Sioux Falls Rotary gubernatorial talk invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor. All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has...
hubcityradio.com
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
KELOLAND TV
1 hospitalized following grain truck vs. pickup crash
HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was hospitalized following a grain truck vs. pickup truck crash near Castlewood Saturday. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on SD Highway 22. The driver of the pickup truck was pinned in the...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
KELOLAND TV
Driver hurt in crash near White
BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO)-A teenager was taken to the hospital after a crash near Oak Lake. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. A car was northbound when it went into a deep ditch, hit a dirt berm and rolled. The 16-year-old driver suffered...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
newscenter1.tv
Missing woman found late Tuesday night
WHITE HORSE, S.D. — Following relentless efforts from tribal leaders and departments, Shawn LeBeau, also known as Lamb, was found late Tuesday night east of Timberlake, South Dakota. She was last seen Sept. 17 in White Horse. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe law enforcement gave out their condolences to her...
