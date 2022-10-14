Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Guidebook to Achieving Financial Security by Dan Nicholson

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today revealed the Turtle Beach ® Atom™ Controller as its latest mobile gaming controller and newest addition to the brand’s expanding and critically-acclaimed controller portfolio, which includes the Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller, Recon Controller, and REACT-R Controller. The Atom Controller is an easily packable and portable mobile gaming controller with a unique design that magnetically connects to fit in a pocket, and splits apart into two separate modules when it’s time to play. The Atom ’s versatile two-piece design and adjustable, spring-loaded smartphone clamps accommodate nearly every size Android 8.0+ smartphone on the market, with no need to remove phone cases. The two Atom modules use Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4GHz wireless link to stay connected to each other when gaming, while low-latency Bluetooth ® ensures a reliable, lag-free connection with Android smartphones when cloud gaming on Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Steam Link, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005467/en/ Turtle Beach Expands Its Mobile Gaming Accessories Line with the Debut of the Brand’s Hyper-Portable Atom Controller (Photo: Business Wire)

