Palmdale, CA

Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘This is a very sick person’: Mother has no hatred for homeless man who stabbed daughter in North Hollywood

A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening shears with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Senior Expo slated to open Thursday at AV Fairgrounds

LANCASTER — The annual Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group returns to its home at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds for the first time, since 2019. The Thursday event, which typically attracts thousands, features free admission and parking. This year’s Senior Expo features celebrity entertainer Vicki Lawrence of “Mama’s Family,” and the “Carol Burnett Show” fame.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Old Timers Association’s annual barbecue set

LANCASTER — The 93rd annual Old Timers Barbecue is planned for Oct. 23 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 4 p.m. Lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. at a cost of $20 for adults and $5 for children; payable by cash or check only.
LANCASTER, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story

If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Planners eye districts for community standards

After years of delays, the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission, on Wednesday, will hold a public hearing on the draft Community Standards Districts for Lake Angeles and Pearblossom and an update to the existing Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District. The proposed Pearblossom Community Standards District would implement the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Solar panel on home ignites

A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB

EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Thieves try a new approach to get into ATM

One might call the would-be thieves brazen for their method in attempting to get cash from an ATM, over the weekend, in Palmdale. If nothing else, it was certainly an unconventional method they used. A Bank of America ATM, located near the intersection of 50th Street West and R. Lee...
PALMDALE, CA
Canyon News

Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars

SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
archeroracle.org

My 5 favorite bakeries in Los Angeles

Have you wondered what a cake in the shape of a giant donut would look like? Have you looked for the perfect gift for a friend that’s a little too obsessed with baking? Or have you been wanting to get your dog a personalized birthday cake? I definitely have, and finding these things at various bakeries has become one of my most entertaining (and delicious) hobbies. Here is the list of my five favorite bakeries I’ve visited across Los Angeles when looking for desserts beyond the classics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person found dead on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Ceremony marks 75th anniversary

EDWARDS AFB — Seventy-five years ago, on Oct. 14, 1947, then-Capt. Chuck Yeager piloted the Bell X-1 over then-Muroc Army Air Base, breaking the sound barrier for the first time. The Air Force marked the anniversary of the historic supersonic flight with a ceremony, last Friday, on the 75th...
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA

