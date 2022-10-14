Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
‘This is a very sick person’: Mother has no hatred for homeless man who stabbed daughter in North Hollywood
A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening shears with […]
Saugus Café is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County
Saugus Café first opened in 1886 and it is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County.
Antelope Valley Press
Senior Expo slated to open Thursday at AV Fairgrounds
LANCASTER — The annual Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group returns to its home at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds for the first time, since 2019. The Thursday event, which typically attracts thousands, features free admission and parking. This year’s Senior Expo features celebrity entertainer Vicki Lawrence of “Mama’s Family,” and the “Carol Burnett Show” fame.
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
Antelope Valley Press
Old Timers Association’s annual barbecue set
LANCASTER — The 93rd annual Old Timers Barbecue is planned for Oct. 23 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 4 p.m. Lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. at a cost of $20 for adults and $5 for children; payable by cash or check only.
coloradoboulevard.net
St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story
If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
Antelope Valley Press
Planners eye districts for community standards
After years of delays, the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission, on Wednesday, will hold a public hearing on the draft Community Standards Districts for Lake Angeles and Pearblossom and an update to the existing Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District. The proposed Pearblossom Community Standards District would implement the...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
signalscv.com
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
Antelope Valley Press
Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB
EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Antelope Valley Press
Thieves try a new approach to get into ATM
One might call the would-be thieves brazen for their method in attempting to get cash from an ATM, over the weekend, in Palmdale. If nothing else, it was certainly an unconventional method they used. A Bank of America ATM, located near the intersection of 50th Street West and R. Lee...
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
archeroracle.org
My 5 favorite bakeries in Los Angeles
Have you wondered what a cake in the shape of a giant donut would look like? Have you looked for the perfect gift for a friend that’s a little too obsessed with baking? Or have you been wanting to get your dog a personalized birthday cake? I definitely have, and finding these things at various bakeries has become one of my most entertaining (and delicious) hobbies. Here is the list of my five favorite bakeries I’ve visited across Los Angeles when looking for desserts beyond the classics.
2urbangirls.com
Person found dead on LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
Antelope Valley Press
Ceremony marks 75th anniversary
EDWARDS AFB — Seventy-five years ago, on Oct. 14, 1947, then-Capt. Chuck Yeager piloted the Bell X-1 over then-Muroc Army Air Base, breaking the sound barrier for the first time. The Air Force marked the anniversary of the historic supersonic flight with a ceremony, last Friday, on the 75th...
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot Sauce
(Los Angeles, CA) - Tapatío is one of the most iconic hot sauces out there. Born in Los Angeles, Tapatio has been making mouths burn and eyes water since 1971, when it was first invented by Jose Luis Saavedra in Maywood, California.
