American Horror Story: NYC is set to premiere on FX next week and now, the network has released a bloody new teaser trailer for the upcoming 11th season of the long-running horror anthology series. In the new teaser, titled "Sanguine", there's plenty of imagery of blood, and needles, and bondage along with the promise that this will be a season like no other. A previously-released video teased that this season would be set in the "deadliest year" and had similar imagery. You can check out the new teaser for yourself below.

2 DAYS AGO