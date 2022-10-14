ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over The Garden Wall Should Be Everyone's New Favorite Halloween Classic

When it comes to must-watch family-friendly Halloween classics, there are the three undisputed big-hitters: Nightmare Before Christmas, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and Hocus Pocus. And, after great deliberation, I think we should add one more keeper to the eternal annuals of Halloween winners: Over the Garden Wall.
The Watcher: House at centre of Netflix true crime series becomes New Jersey’s newest tourist hotspot

Curious viewers began flocking to New Jersey on Thursday to drive by 657 Boulevard in Westfield - the house at the centre of Netflix’s new true crime drama The Watcher.The series, starring Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow and Naomi Watts, debuted earlier in the day, telling a highly fictionalized version of a nightmare experienced by the Broaddus family, who bought the house in 2014. Derek and Maria Broaddus and their three young children intended to move into the home, with its $1.35m purchase price. But just days after closing, Mr Broaddus says the family began receiving a series of eerie letters...
The Watcher ending explained: Breaking down that twisty, spine-tingling finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. If you know the real-life story of The Watcher, you know that the case of uncovering the identity of the stalker who sent anonymous, threatening letters to a wealthy New Jersey family remains unsolved. Ryan Murphy's Netflix series inspired by the shocking ordeal offers some form of unsettling closure — albeit as an entirely fictional concoction — to the terrifying story, but more so for the psyche of the characters involved versus definitive justice for the heinous acts committed against them.
Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Breakdown and Easter Eggs | Halloween Canon Fodder

Michael Myers returns for the last time in Halloween Ends, the 13th film in the epic horror franchise, but as the title suggests, he finally meets an end that seems pretty impossible to come back from. Even for him. So where does this film leave the Halloween franchise? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown, ending explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
'Dahmer' Just Got Dethroned as Netflix's No. 1 Show

Dahmer was defeated on the Netflix Top 10 chart on Friday, but its successor wasn't all that different. The true-crime drama slipped to the number 2 spot while The Watcher soared to number 1, according to a report by Deadline. Both limited series came from creator Ryan Murphy, who has an overall deal at Netflix.
American Horror Story: NYC Promises Season Like No Other in New Teaser

American Horror Story: NYC is set to premiere on FX next week and now, the network has released a bloody new teaser trailer for the upcoming 11th season of the long-running horror anthology series. In the new teaser, titled "Sanguine", there's plenty of imagery of blood, and needles, and bondage along with the promise that this will be a season like no other. A previously-released video teased that this season would be set in the "deadliest year" and had similar imagery. You can check out the new teaser for yourself below.
Hocus Pocus 3

Winifred, Mary, and Sarah returned from the dead once, but could the witchy trio cheat death twice? Now that Disney+ has released Hocus Pocus 2 into the world, fans are clamoring for a third film in the franchise. For her part, Kathy Najimy feels like director Anne Fletcher brought the Sanderson sisters' story to a proper conclusion, per a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, but all of the actors are open to continuing the franchise as long as there's a good story.
Jamie Lee Curtis Showed Off Her Daughters At The ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere

For any actor, a movie premiere is typically a time when you join your fellow cast mates, walk a fancy red carpet, and enjoy the first viewing of a new film. Some celebs bring their spouses or a parent as their dates, but others have more unconventional ideas for who should accompany them. Jamie Lee Curtis decided to bring her two adult daughters to the premiere of her new film Halloween Ends and couldn’t stop gushing over how much she loved her girls.
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus

In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
Olivia Wilde Has Strong Words For People Who Wonder Where Her Kids Are

Olivia Wilde has made many headlines over the past few months — some accusing her of participating in on-set feuds while others suspect her of favoritism while in the director’s chair. It seems that Wilde doesn’t really care about those kinds of rumors, but the minute people start calling her a bad mom — all bets are off.
The Horror of Culture Shock in 'Watcher'

While most horror films portray a plot centered around ghosts and ghouls, masked murderers, or otherworldly creatures straight out of nightmares, Watcher, starring Maika Monroe, opts for a very real terror. Directed by Chloe Okuno, the film follows a young couple as they move to Bucharest for her husband’s (Karl Glusman) new job. It is quickly established that the female lead, Julia (Monroe), does not speak Romanian nor does she know much about the culture. The audience, along with Julia, is thrown into a state of culture shock.
