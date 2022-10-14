Read full article on original website
Over The Garden Wall Should Be Everyone's New Favorite Halloween Classic
When it comes to must-watch family-friendly Halloween classics, there are the three undisputed big-hitters: Nightmare Before Christmas, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and Hocus Pocus. And, after great deliberation, I think we should add one more keeper to the eternal annuals of Halloween winners: Over the Garden Wall.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
The Watcher: House at centre of Netflix true crime series becomes New Jersey’s newest tourist hotspot
Curious viewers began flocking to New Jersey on Thursday to drive by 657 Boulevard in Westfield - the house at the centre of Netflix’s new true crime drama The Watcher.The series, starring Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow and Naomi Watts, debuted earlier in the day, telling a highly fictionalized version of a nightmare experienced by the Broaddus family, who bought the house in 2014. Derek and Maria Broaddus and their three young children intended to move into the home, with its $1.35m purchase price. But just days after closing, Mr Broaddus says the family began receiving a series of eerie letters...
EW.com
The Watcher ending explained: Breaking down that twisty, spine-tingling finale
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. If you know the real-life story of The Watcher, you know that the case of uncovering the identity of the stalker who sent anonymous, threatening letters to a wealthy New Jersey family remains unsolved. Ryan Murphy's Netflix series inspired by the shocking ordeal offers some form of unsettling closure — albeit as an entirely fictional concoction — to the terrifying story, but more so for the psyche of the characters involved versus definitive justice for the heinous acts committed against them.
We Triple Dog Dare You To Watch The ‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Trailer
A Christmas Story’s Ralphie is coming back this winter. HBOMax just released its trailer for the A Christmas Story sequel, titled A Christmas Story Christmas. And Peter Billingsley, now 51, is set to reprise his role as Ralphie Parker in the sequel to the classic holiday film, set to premiere November 17.
IGN
Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Breakdown and Easter Eggs | Halloween Canon Fodder
Michael Myers returns for the last time in Halloween Ends, the 13th film in the epic horror franchise, but as the title suggests, he finally meets an end that seems pretty impossible to come back from. Even for him. So where does this film leave the Halloween franchise? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown, ending explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
Popculture
'Dahmer' Just Got Dethroned as Netflix's No. 1 Show
Dahmer was defeated on the Netflix Top 10 chart on Friday, but its successor wasn't all that different. The true-crime drama slipped to the number 2 spot while The Watcher soared to number 1, according to a report by Deadline. Both limited series came from creator Ryan Murphy, who has an overall deal at Netflix.
ComicBook
American Horror Story: NYC Promises Season Like No Other in New Teaser
American Horror Story: NYC is set to premiere on FX next week and now, the network has released a bloody new teaser trailer for the upcoming 11th season of the long-running horror anthology series. In the new teaser, titled "Sanguine", there's plenty of imagery of blood, and needles, and bondage along with the promise that this will be a season like no other. A previously-released video teased that this season would be set in the "deadliest year" and had similar imagery. You can check out the new teaser for yourself below.
epicstream.com
Monster Season 2: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seems To Set The Stage For Another Monstrous Serial Killer Story
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story seems to set the stage for its second season with the appearance of another notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Also known for his alternate persona, Pogo the Clown, will he be the focus of the possible Monster Season 2?. Gacy appeared on the final...
Hocus Pocus 3
Winifred, Mary, and Sarah returned from the dead once, but could the witchy trio cheat death twice? Now that Disney+ has released Hocus Pocus 2 into the world, fans are clamoring for a third film in the franchise. For her part, Kathy Najimy feels like director Anne Fletcher brought the Sanderson sisters' story to a proper conclusion, per a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, but all of the actors are open to continuing the franchise as long as there's a good story.
Jamie Lee Curtis Showed Off Her Daughters At The ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere
For any actor, a movie premiere is typically a time when you join your fellow cast mates, walk a fancy red carpet, and enjoy the first viewing of a new film. Some celebs bring their spouses or a parent as their dates, but others have more unconventional ideas for who should accompany them. Jamie Lee Curtis decided to bring her two adult daughters to the premiere of her new film Halloween Ends and couldn’t stop gushing over how much she loved her girls.
netflixjunkie.com
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
Here's an Update on the Heartbreaking Story of '60 Days In' Star Dashaun Williams
Much like most of the problems that plague this world, the prison system has become the subject of more than a few reality TV shows — one of which is A&E’s 60 Days In. The series, which is currently in its seventh season, sees prison reform in a whole new light.
Jamie Lee Curtis is Dreaming Of A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis is living her best soon-to-be-64-years-old life as she visited The View this week to talk about the Oscar buzz going around for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once as well as all of the projects she has coming up. She was also asked about a...
‘Alaska Daily’ Marks Hilary Swank’s Return to Network TV Role After More Than 20 Years
Here's a look at Hilary Swank's acting career in Hollywood and information on her brand-new show 'Alaska Daily' premiering on ABC.
A Bloody Bash! Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Host Epic ‘Halloween Ends’ Movie Party: Photos
A killer event! Kourtney Kardashian threw a major Halloween Ends movie party at her home with husband Travis Barker, and they pulled out all the scary stops for their famous guests. The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared countless videos from inside and outside her house via...
Olivia Wilde Has Strong Words For People Who Wonder Where Her Kids Are
Olivia Wilde has made many headlines over the past few months — some accusing her of participating in on-set feuds while others suspect her of favoritism while in the director’s chair. It seems that Wilde doesn’t really care about those kinds of rumors, but the minute people start calling her a bad mom — all bets are off.
Collider
The Horror of Culture Shock in 'Watcher'
While most horror films portray a plot centered around ghosts and ghouls, masked murderers, or otherworldly creatures straight out of nightmares, Watcher, starring Maika Monroe, opts for a very real terror. Directed by Chloe Okuno, the film follows a young couple as they move to Bucharest for her husband’s (Karl Glusman) new job. It is quickly established that the female lead, Julia (Monroe), does not speak Romanian nor does she know much about the culture. The audience, along with Julia, is thrown into a state of culture shock.
Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead' is new Oprah pick
Oprah Winfrey's newest book club choice is Barbara Kingsolver's "Demon Copperhead," a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield."
'Knives Out' director confirms Daniel Craig's character is 'obviously queer'
"Knives Out" director Rian Johnson has confirmed that Daniel Craig's character in the film franchise, Benoit Blanc, is "obviously queer."
Scary Mommy
