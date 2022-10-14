Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
JBG Smith files plans to turn RiverHouse parking lots into 1,668 homes
(Updated at 4:25 p.m.) Sixty-some years ago, developers paved paradise in Pentagon City and put up parking lots to serve residents of the RiverHouse apartment complex. And after a few stops and starts, property owner JBG Smith is poised to reach its longtime goal of redeveloping the vast parking expanse along S. Joyce Street, which at this point is only partially utilized by residents. Today (Monday), the developer officially filed its plans to turn parking into apartments with ground floor retail, condos, townhouses and senior living facilities.
Inside Nova
Prince William County supervisors approve conceptual master plan for Doves Landing
Prince William County will gauge interest in new amenities in the expanded Doves Landing Park before going full force with more upgrades. During its meeting Oct. 11, the Board of County Supervisors approved a conceptual master plan for the future of the park. The existing 308-acre park sits in the...
WTOP
Short-term safety improvements for US 15 ranked for Loudoun Co. supervisors
Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors is set to consider 10 prioritized short-term safety improvements that can be implemented long before U.S. Route 15 north of Leesburg, Virginia, is widened from two lanes to four. In July, the board amended its 2019 Countywide Transportation Plan to widen the picturesque, but...
Builder
Atlantic Builders Opens Presales of New 55+ Community
Atlantic Builders has announced presales for its new 55+ community, Afton Villas, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The attached villa homes, ranging in size from 1,900 to 2,650 square feet, include an owner’s suite with a high-end bathroom, a kitchen, a great room, and a dining room on the first floor, with a two-car garage.
Inside Nova
Collaborative effort helps save Civil War-era 'redoubt' on Mason campus
A chip shot from the busy intersection of Braddock and Ox roads in Fairfax lies a hidden, but still plainly visible, Civil War redoubt. The 80-foot-wide, circular fortification isn’t much to look at anymore, but stands out as an obviously human-made feature in the woods. It’s now accessible via wood-chip pathways just behind Parking Lot K on George Mason University’s Fairfax campus.
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
WTOP
Sup. Lawson opposes ‘Indigenous’ item on Prince William board agenda
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1-1 on Oct. 11 to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day rather than Christopher Columbus Day. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson voted no,...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville seeks permission to remove failed dam from historic property
The City of Rockville is seeking permission to remove a failed dam from the historic Glenview Farm property at 603 Edmonston Drive, which is home to Glenview Mansion and the Rockville Civic Center park. While the dam is no longer functioning properly, and cannot be replaced under today's federal and state environmental rules, it is considered a contributing resource to a historic site. For this reason, the Rockville Historic District Commission must determine if historic preservation of the dam structure is warranted.
theburn.com
Raising Cane’s aiming for December opening in Loudoun County
One of the most eagerly awaiting new businesses coming to Loudoun County — and Northern Virginia as a whole — has to be the pending arrival of Raising Cane’s. The chicken tender and chicken sandwich chain is opening its first location in the DC region in Sterling.
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall: Informational Meeting on Redevelopment Plans to Be Held By Mall Owners on Thursday, October 20th
Earlier this year, on February 28th, WRS Inc. (a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina), purchased Lakeforest Mall’s four anchor sites. The firm previously purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation of the mall back in 2019. There is a public meeting on Thursday October 20th at 6pm, being held by WRS Inc. regarding the Sketch Plan and Rezoning application for the mall. The meeting will take place at Lakeforest Mall (701 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD).
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
WUHF
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
northernvirginiamag.com
Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools
The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WTOP
After voter registration delays, Loudoun Co. chair urges residents to avoid ‘potential headache’
The chair of Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors has sent an open letter pointing out that 4,800 county residents were caught in voter registration delays earlier this month, and urging everyone to check whether their credentials are in place. Earlier this month, state elections officials said a technical problem...
Inside Nova
Prince William County police daily crime report
Major crimes reported by Prince William County police for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Armed Carjacking - On October 16 at 4:21AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14900 block of Enterprise Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25- year-old man, was approached by two unknown men after parking his vehicle in the above area. During the encounter, one of the men brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s property. Both suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. A short time later, officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the 15200 block of Flintlock Ter. Police and K-9 officers searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While checking the interior of the vehicle, officers located a firearm, believed to have been used during the robbery. A cell phone was reported missing. No injuries were reported. The suspects were only described as thin black males wearing black masks and clothing.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Leesburg Estate That Doubles as an Entertainer’s Paradise
With over 7,800 square feet and plenty of entertainment spaces, this estate will be the center of every family get-together and holiday party. If you like to make your home the center of every family get-together, then you may need to consider checking out this estate. Described as an entertainer’s paradise, 18544 Sandpiper Pl., Leesburg, definitely has the space and amenities to accommodate any gathering.
Inside Nova
Culpeper Times reintroduces weekly publications
Culpeper Times is excited to announce the reintroduction of weekly newspaper publications. When the pandemic hit Culpeper hard in 2020, Culpeper Times was not excluded in the challenges facing local businesses. In an effort to continue to serve the community the best we could, we changed our printing and delivery schedule from every Thursday to every other Thursday.
Inside Nova
Woodbridge resident heads to Peru with Peace Corps
Woodbridge resident Miaraha Humayun is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I...
Prince William County Police looking for woman accused of robbing Uber driver
Police in the Woodbridge area are looking for a woman whom they say robbed an Uber driving while getting a ride.
Comments / 0