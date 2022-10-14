ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

RIDOT finishes repaving Route 114

Local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the completion of the $11 million Wampanoag Trail resurfacing project, which spanned from the East Shore Expressway in East Providence to Federal Road in Barrington.
BARRINGTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

On the Job: Newport Restaurant Group hiring various positions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. The Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to build strong communities around fresh, honest food. They are currently hiring for several front-of-house, back-of-house and administrative roles. Qualifications may differ from role to role but reliability and a positive […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Road diet installation delayed in Warwick

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the installation of a road diet on Main Avenue in Warwick has been delayed at least a day due to rain. The installation was scheduled to begin Monday night along a section of Main Avenue between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Historic William Aplin House Hits the Market for $800K

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This property is the coupling of history and modern updates. The first floor has been used for an upscale salon and can be transformed back into residential. Beautifully updated inside and out and unmatched parking. Rare at the price and location. Residential Properties offers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter – Newport Voters: Our community needs you to reject Question 5

I am a parent of young children in Newport and am highly invested in our public schools. I have attended several public meetings discussing the proposal to regionalize Newport and Middletown schools. While I would be thrilled to support a plan to unify our two small school systems; to create...
NEWPORT, RI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 6 New Listings

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/14/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
SMITHFIELD, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run

2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 16. Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher, completing the four-mile trek in 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43. See the full results for the race, here https://my.racewire.com/results/37200. The event, which runs...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook

SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
SMITHFIELD, RI
reportertoday.com

Nora Joan Thomas

Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy