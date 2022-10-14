Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
RIDOT finishes repaving Route 114
Local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the completion of the $11 million Wampanoag Trail resurfacing project, which spanned from the East Shore Expressway in East Providence to Federal Road in Barrington.
On the Job: Newport Restaurant Group hiring various positions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. The Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to build strong communities around fresh, honest food. They are currently hiring for several front-of-house, back-of-house and administrative roles. Qualifications may differ from role to role but reliability and a positive […]
Main Avenue ‘road diet’ receives mixed reviews from residents
Rhode Islanders who regularly drive down Main Avenue should pay close attention to changes being made to the roadway.
Turnto10.com
Road diet installation delayed in Warwick
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the installation of a road diet on Main Avenue in Warwick has been delayed at least a day due to rain. The installation was scheduled to begin Monday night along a section of Main Avenue between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick.
GoLocalProv
Historic William Aplin House Hits the Market for $800K
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This property is the coupling of history and modern updates. The first floor has been used for an upscale salon and can be transformed back into residential. Beautifully updated inside and out and unmatched parking. Rare at the price and location. Residential Properties offers...
independentri.com
Officials seek public input on the future of SK school facilities
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — With an application in the works to the state for South Kingstown to begin a new school facilities project, local officials say it’s time for the public to get involved. The new School Building Committee in South Kingstown has met six times since forming...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter – Newport Voters: Our community needs you to reject Question 5
I am a parent of young children in Newport and am highly invested in our public schools. I have attended several public meetings discussing the proposal to regionalize Newport and Middletown schools. While I would be thrilled to support a plan to unify our two small school systems; to create...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 6 New Listings
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/14/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Exploring the roots of the beloved South County Museum
Boy, I’ve got to say, the South County Museum situated at Canonchet Farm in nearby Narragansett, sure is something special. It’s location is just as special and most folks might think it’s been there forever. The truth though, is quite a bit different. The real roots of...
'A big loss': Bargain hunting furniture shoppers lament closing of Worcester staple Rotmans
WORCESTER — With a line of people stretching around the block Saturday morning at Rotmans, an passerby traveling above on Interstate 290 might have thought Bruce Springsteen tickets were going on sale at 10 a.m. — not a mad dash of folks searching for bargains on the finest flooring, box springs and cushioned sofas.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
GoLocalProv
Family of Former Providence Journal Owners Battle Over Control of Tens of Millions in Family Trusts
When the Providence Journal Company was sold in 1997 for $1.5 billion, the Metcalf family was a massive financial winner. The family was a major shareholder in the media company. Patriarchs of the family led the company for decades. Fast forward 25 years, and now the three children of the...
whatsupnewp.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run
2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 16. Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher, completing the four-mile trek in 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43. See the full results for the race, here https://my.racewire.com/results/37200. The event, which runs...
ABC6.com
Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
