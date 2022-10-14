ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Royal Mail warns of 6,000 job cuts as postal workers step up strikes

By Anna Cooban, Mark Thompson, CNN Business
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

German prosecutors search Deutsche Bank HQ in cum-ex probe

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have searched the headquarters of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) in connection with an ongoing investigation of the multibillion-euro tax fraud scheme known as "cum-ex", Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday.
The Conversation U.S.

Smart meters and dynamic pricing can help consumers use electricity when it's less costly, saving money and reducing pollution

Americans want their electricity to be cheap, clean and reliable, but that trifecta is becoming more elusive, thanks to climate change. According to a 2021 report by the nonprofit research organization Climate Central, more than 80% of reported major outages across the U.S. from 2000 through 2021 were caused by weather extremes, such as heat waves, wildfires and tropical storms. We are an economist and an electrical engineer investigating how increased use of two-way smart meter technology can be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector and help the economy withstand climate-driven weather extremes. As we see...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy