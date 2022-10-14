College basketball is back, and with it comes the first official top 25 poll of the new season. Today, the Associated Press Top 25 was unveiled, featuring your Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4. Only ahead of them are the Houston Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels. This also marks the 11th time Kentucky will begin a season in the top five during John Calipari’s 14 seasons in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO