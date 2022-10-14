ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Tennessee time and TV channel

The SEC has announced the start times and TV channels for the Week 9 slate, which takes place Saturday, October 29th. The biggest game of the day will feature the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats on the road to face the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers, which will take place at 7 PM ET on ESPN. Kentucky won the last time these two SEC East rivals played at Neyland Stadium during the 2020 season.
aseaofblue.com

Deone Walker ranks among top interior defensive lineman

Kentucky Wildcats Deone Walker has made a massive impact this season for Mark Stoops and Brad White’s defense. At times, the Wildcats’ pass rush has truly struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but a bright spot on the defensive line for the Wildcats has been Walker. The...
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Football bowl projection roundup Week 8

Following two straight losses, the Kentucky Wildcats fought to stop the bleeding and picked up a much-needed victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. Now they enter a well-timed bye week and will try to get several key players back to 100%. Following the bye, Kentucky will face off...
aseaofblue.com

Monday Headlines: Rahsaan Lewis Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats football team has dealt with a multitude of injuries over the last few games. They’ve seen star quarterback Will Levis miss time, starting offensive linemen, starting wide receivers and key defensive pieces. One of the most recent injuries suffered was two Saturdays ago vs. South Carolina...
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky ranked No. 1 in overall KenPom rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are weeks away from starting off the 2022-23 regular season, and the buzz surrounding this year's team is off to a fast start. “I’m really liking this team,” John Calipari told the crowd at Big Blue Madness Friday night,” and that has been the sentiment we have gotten from the UK coach since the players got on campus in June.
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball ranked No. 4 in first AP Top 25 Poll

College basketball is back, and with it comes the first official top 25 poll of the new season. Today, the Associated Press Top 25 was unveiled, featuring your Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4. Only ahead of them are the Houston Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels. This also marks the 11th time Kentucky will begin a season in the top five during John Calipari’s 14 seasons in Lexington.
aseaofblue.com

Coordinators and players discuss Cats’ win over Mississippi State

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a huge victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Lexington on Saturday after dropping back-to-back games. The game had many highlights and exciting moments. With that being said, myself and other media members caught up the coordinators and the players who made some of those...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops reveals who got the game ball after Kentucky's win over Mississippi State

Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats scored 24 second-half points to secure the win. With starting quarterback Will Levis still a laboring from his foot injury, the game was put in the hands of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and an offensive line that has taken some criticism this season.
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Ranked No. 1 in First KenPom Rankings of 2022-23 Season

The 2023 KenPom rankings were released this weekend and John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats claimed the top spot. The Wildcats check in at No. 1 overall with the No. 2 adjusted offense (114.4) and No. 3 adjusted defense (84.7). 18 of the last 20 national champions have finished in the...
247Sports

Leach Q and A following Kentucky

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s loss at Kentucky Saturday. Following is the transcript:. Question: What was Kentucky doing to keep you off-balance offensively?. Leach: They were patiently sitting there watching us screw up. And then whipping our offensive line. I didn’t think...
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops recaps victory over Mississippi State

If you have watched the University of Kentucky play football the last two weeks, your expectations of Saturday night’s game vs. Mississippi State probably weren’t too high. However, a mixture of passion from the home team and intensity from the home crowd lifted the Wildcats up for a...
247Sports

Updated DJ Wagner Crystal Ball

After pulling down my initial Crystal Ball for DJ Wagner to Louisville in July, it's time to make an update. Wagner has been in the midst of one of the most heated recruitments we have seen with ties running deep to arch rival programs of Kentucky and Louisville but those weren't the only options on the table.
aseaofblue.com

Injury updates on Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware

With Big Blue Madness now in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season is now quickly approaching. At the end of last night's festivities, John Calipari revealed that junior forward Lance Ware has a hip injury and will miss some time. “Lance will be out four, five days,” Calipari...
Kentucky Kernel

The 2022 Big Blue Campout: A Big Blue disappointment

The Big Blue Madness campout is a tradition that has been around on the University of Kentucky’s campus for several years. Every year, hundreds of Kentucky basketball fans rush to pitch their tents outside of Memorial Coliseum and experience a day of little sleep but loads of fun. When...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest running festival wraps up in Mt. Sterling

MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- It was a successful weekend in Montgomery County, where the annual October Court Day Festival continued in downtown Mount Sterling. It’s the oldest festival in Kentucky and brings thousands of visitors every year. “This festival is more than just a festival. It is actually, in...
fox56news.com

Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
