wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Teases Monstrous Match For Braun Strowman
Since returning to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has defeated every adversary in his path. After weeks of reintroducing himself on "WWE SmackDown," Strowman's new "Monster of All Monsters" moniker has gotten the attention of MVP, who brought his own monster to the blue brand to make an apparent challenge to the former Universal Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Gangrel Comments On Potentially Giving Edge Backup In WWE
"WWE Raw" star Edge has found himself in a personal feud with The Judgment Day and may need some backup. Going into his "I Quit" Match with Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules, Edge said there's nothing Balor could physically do to him to make him say, "I quit." While the Rated-R Superstar may have been right, he wasn't counting on being emotionally forced to give in.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Lost Respect For Top WWE Star After Hulk Hogan Match
Some wrestling matches are memorable, if only for the wrong reasons. One match that Eric Bischoff will always remember without fondness was the 2005 "SummerSlam" that pitted Hulk Hogan against Shawn Michaels. In an interview on "83 Weeks" that recounted WWE's 2005 events, Bischoff recalled the bout with sour thoughts...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Opens Up About His Pre-Rehab Head Space: 'I Was All F--Ed Up'
It's been almost a year now since AEW World Champion Jon Moxley checked into rehab for an ongoing struggle with alcoholism, later returning to AEW and other wrestling promotions in January 2022. Since then, Mox has been on a roll, putting on memorable, bloody matches and winning the AEW World Title two more times this year alone. During a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, Mox reflected on his climb back to the top of the card, acknowledging significant changes that have happened for him both mentally and physically.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Says He's The 'Biggest Fan' Of Current WWE Superstar
Chris Jericho might be part of the AEW roster right now, but that doesn't mean that he isn't able to appreciate those who are part of WWE, and he made that clear on social media this week. The Ring Of Honor World Champion responded to an interview from The Judgment...
wrestlinginc.com
Penta El Zero M Promises 'This Is Just The Beginning' After Unmasking Legend
Over the course of his career, Penta El Zero M's most notable work has occurred on Wednesday nights, whether he was working for Lucha Underground or, as he does now, AEW. As it turns out though, Penta may have accomplished the biggest milestone of his career, not on a Wednesday, but this past Saturday, when he defeated Villano IV in the main event of AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City to unmask the lucha libre legend.
wrestlinginc.com
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Opens Up About Short-Lived WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s return to WWE in 2021 was a classic case of now-you-see-him-now-you-don't. In July of that year, he was around for two dark matches after signing a deal but never appeared on television; he'd be released from the company within four months of his arrival. What went...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who Is 'Point Person' At WWE Raw With Triple H Out
Tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" is being billed as a big one, but one person who won't be there to see it live is WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. That's because news broke earlier today that Levesque had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the unfortunate setback, everything else looks set to go according to plan for tonight's show, with PWInsider reporting that "Road Dogg" Brian James, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, will be taking charge. It should also be noted that James was present for last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Believes Bret Hart Got What He Deserved With Infamous WWE Angle
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most talked about incidents in wrestling history to this day, despite the fact it happened back in 1997. Seeing Bret Hart legitimately screwed out of WWE Championship is something that caused huge shockwaves in the business, with many being disappointed with the situation. However, Jake Roberts has a different opinion on how it was handled, as he explained on the latest episode of the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, saying, "You didn't get screwed assh*le, you got what you deserved."
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Names WWE Star She Would Add To Damage CTRL
Ever since WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, Damage CTRL has been one of the most dominant groups in the company. Bayley has worked as the leader, and has brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the main roster, but will the faction end up adding more members? That hasn't been teased on television, but when speaking to "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," Kai named former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre as someone she thinks "would be such a good addition."
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Fish And Another Former WWE Superstar Spotted Backstage At NXT Events
Several familiar faces have returned to the WWE camp since Triple H took over the creative and talent relations duties earlier this year. Some of those talents have signed new deals, while others have been spotted hanging out at shows. According to Fightful Select, Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene are the latest former Superstars to make an appearance as they both attended recent "NXT" live events.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Update On Ron Simmons
Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons has been in the wrestling business for many years, and he's not stepping away any time soon. PWInsider is reporting that Simmons was recently at WWE Headquarters last week in Stamford, Connecticut, where he was "filming material for future WWE Network content," and presumably content for other streaming platforms, such as Peacock in the United States.
wrestlinginc.com
The Kingdom Makes Its AEW Debut
This past week on "Dynamite," Shawn Spears made his return to All Elite Wrestling. The former Chairman of The Pinnacle reunited with his old friends, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). The three would team together on "Rampage" last night to take on the team of Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona of The Embassy. After a hard-fought bout, Spears, Harwood, and Wheeler were able to knock off the heels. However, this would not be the end of their night.
wrestlinginc.com
The Ricky Steamboat Moniker Was Born Because His Real Name Sounded Too Much Like A Heel
In an interview on the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat revealed how his name was given to him by legendary promoter Eddie Graham. Debuting in March 1976 for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) promotion after completing Verne Gagne's grueling training camp,...
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Wants To See Top Free Agent Signed
In 2022, Dax Harwood is enjoying a career year in AEW, and with that additional clout, he is fully prepared to use it to vouch for others in the wrestling business. The FTR star hit social media over the weekend to make clear his belief that former Impact Wrestling star Willie Mack deserves to be signed by a major promotion at some point.
wrestlinginc.com
Kane Recalls Keeping 'Poker Face' As Vince McMahon Pitched Infamous WWE Gimmick
For one WWE Hall of Famer, his first experience with Vince McMahon was very much like pulling teeth. On the most recent episode of WWE's "Table for 3," Glenn Jacobs recalls a time, prior to his transformation into the masked demon known as Kane, when he was forced to grit his teeth as McMahon pitched him on becoming evil dentist Dr. Isaac Yankem.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Feels More Comfortable With One Aspect Of WWE These Days
Things within WWE have shifted drastically since Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) was promoted to Chief Content Officer. From a potential "NXT" overhaul to a lift on previously banned words, there is a certain level of comfort that may have not been as present before. That extends to Shawn Michaels as well, who currently serves as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE. Speaking on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," the WWE Hall of Famer touched on one crucial aspect of the product — superstars making the job from "NXT" to the main roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Tay Melo Thanks WWE And AEW
Tay Melo has been one of many professional wrestling stars to make the jump over from WWE to AEW, with WWE being the company who helped start her off in the business. Following her WWE release, Melo found her way over to AEW where she has not since found championship success, however, she has found success in her romantic life — marrying the ever-so controversial Sammy Guevara.
