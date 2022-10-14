SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he got in trouble with law enforcement in two counties after he allegedly hid and or harbored a 17-year-old runaway girl. On Saturday, Oct. 8, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department went to 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum’s home in the 200 block of Bluebird Trail. After knocking on the door and getting no answer, the deputy called Yokeum’s home which was inside the house.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO