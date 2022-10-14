Read full article on original website
An Austrian Lunch In The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands Of South Africa
South Africa really is a beautiful country. After morning meetings in Pietermaritzburg, we drove out into the country and enjoyed lunch at a quaint Austrian pub called The Bierfassl. It felt like I had stepped into the Germanic world. An Austrian Lunch At The Bierfassl In KZM Midlands. Even during...
Norse Atlantic UK gets the green light to operate flights
Norse Atlantic UK – the UK-based subsidiary of Norse Atlantic Airways has been given the authorisation to commence flights by the US Department of Transport to operate flights between the United Kingdom and the US. This follows the issuing of an Air Operators Certificate from the UK Civil Aviation...
Airplane Art – British Airways Airbus A380 final approach to Chicago O’Hare International Airport
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a British Airways Airbus A380 on final approach to Chicago O’Hare International Airport as it completes the transatlantic journey from London Heathrow Airport. British Airways operates a fleet of 12 Airbus...
Il Picciolo Etna: Hotel Review, Golf Review, But Not a Future Home Review
Il Picciolo Etna Golf Review & Hotel Review is part of the Punxsutawney TPOL Trip Report. The suspense is gone. I did not buy a villa for 1 Euro in Italy (see Did TPOL Buy a 1 Euro Italian Villa?). That does not mean I won’t provide another Hotel Review and another Golf Course Review.
Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electrical transformers
Customs officials at Hong Kong's airport have seized a multimillion-dollar stash of methamphetamine hidden in electrical transformers being sent from Mexico to Australia
New Research Shows Key Challenges that Global Climate Tech Entrepreneurs Face When Scaling and Growing Their Businesses
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Research conducted by Endeavor Insight and funded by HSBC USA shows the greatest challenges that climate tech entrepreneurs face in scaling and growing their businesses include access to capital; the availability of qualified managers, engineers and other technical talent; and customer acquisition. Scaling Climate Tech: A Global Study of Entrepreneurs and Networks, released today at the 2022 Breakthrough Energy Summit, is based on the responses of more than 200 entrepreneurs and industry experts from around the world, with comparisons from six hub cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005252/en/ Sample Size: 753 Companies. Sources: Endeavor Insights analysis, LinkedIn, PitchBook, and Crunchbase
Will Etihad Join Star Alliance?
We’ve heard rumors and rumblings for years that Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will be joining Star Alliance. Will this finally be the week or are we just being teased once again?. Etihad Hints It Will Join Star Alliance, But Will It?. Something big is going on at Etihad Airways…at...
Fun time at Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki, Greece, until Covid+ test
Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki was planned to be a late June 2022 quick getaway break from Portugal for 8,000 points as a category 2 hotel reward night when room rates started at 199 EUR. The hotel stay was our only destination on a 48-hour mileage run from Lisbon to Thessaloniki, Greece in my effort to secure Aegean Miles+Bonus Gold elite renewal with 4 Aegean flight segments Lisbon-Athens-Thessaloniki-Athens-Lisbon. We have good memories from our brief Hyatt stay, which ended early and abruptly when I tested positive for Covid-19 on a proctor monitored video test about 11 hours after hotel check-in.
Which Banks Don’t Charge International ATM Fees
For years, travelers have limited international travel because of the restrictions on entering other countries or the requirements to re-enter the United States. Now that the world has relaxed rules on testing and vaccination and the US has removed all COVID entry rules for US citizens, many people are considering taking overseas trips they’ve had on hold since 2020.
JetBlue Mosaic “Enhancements” Coming
JetBlue Mosaic "Enhancements" Coming
Yerevan, Armenia to Tbilisi, Georgia by Taxi (Yandex)
Yerevan, Armenia to Tbilisi, Georgia by Taxi (Yandex)
Delta SkyMiles Program Changes Next Year
Delta SkyMiles Program Changes Next Year

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta Air Lines announced that the SkyMiles Program will undergo several changes beginning January 1, 2023. Delta will be increasing Medallion Qualification Dollar (MQD) requirements in addition to adding new Choice Benefits for Platinum and Diamond Medallion members. Additionally,...
Sunday Morning Photograph October 16 2022: Maputo in Mozambique.
Originally named Lourenço Marques until February of 1976, the capital city of Mozambique — which is currently known as Maputo — is located on an inlet of the Indian Ocean called Maputo Bay in the southern part of the country in Africa. Sunday Morning Photograph October 16...
Would You Risk Flying To Or Through Amsterdam Right Now?
Amsterdam is continuing its summer of operational issues with extensive waiting times but also presents some great availability for travel in the next few months – would you risk flying to or through Amsterdam right now?. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit...
