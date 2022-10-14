ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sights & Sounds: Kansas

Staff writer/Videographer for @SoonerScoop of the Rivals network. @FranchiseOK Morning Show. Unofficial 40 Podcast/Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast. SoonerScoop.com's most popular SCOOPHD video feature Sights & Sounds takes you to the sidelines of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as the Sooners finally snapped a three-game skid with a 52-42 victory versus Kansas.
REPORT CARD: Kansas

Oklahoma's 56-42 win over Kansas was far from perfect but after back-to-back brutal beatings the Sooners needed to get back on track. That's exactly what Brent Venables and the Sooners were able to do. With Oklahoma's first win in nearly a month now in the books it's time to take stock of just how well Oklahoma performed and could there have been a perfect score?
