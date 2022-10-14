Oklahoma's 56-42 win over Kansas was far from perfect but after back-to-back brutal beatings the Sooners needed to get back on track. That's exactly what Brent Venables and the Sooners were able to do. With Oklahoma's first win in nearly a month now in the books it's time to take stock of just how well Oklahoma performed and could there have been a perfect score?

