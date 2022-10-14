A local petition drive urges automakers to stop buying parts with carcinogenic chemicals after Huron River contamination

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
visitdetroit.com
Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season
(DETROIT & CHICAGO): Today, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, PONANT’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inflatable rubber dam to be installed in Macomb County drain: Here’s why
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A major underground infrastructure project is underway in Macomb County and officials say it will result in fewer discharges of combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair. “This is a very important project for us in Macomb County,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S....
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
What will stop the monstrous muck-making algae in Lake Saint Clair?
7 Action News showed you last week how an invasive muck-producing algae is rapidly growing in Lake Saint Clair. Where there used to be water there are football field patches of muck.
Household hazardous waste drop-off draws tons of items
Carol Schrauben of Northville spend two hours on Saturday inching along in a lineup of cars to unload a variety of electronics at a household hazardous waste (HHW) disposal event in Taylor. "I have handheld electronics, hard drives, cassette player, Roku fire sticks, calculators, net gear and electric cords, computer...
A Look Inside the Abandoned Detroit “Pill Mill” Raided by the DEA
Back in 2017, this medical clinic was raided and shut down by the DEA. There is no denying that the opioid crisis in America is a real thing and can be seen everywhere. From small, rural, country towns to big, bustling cities, opioid addiction can be found all over the state. Sadly, many people take advantage of this for profit and personal gain.
fox2detroit.com
Blight Busters asks AT&T to 'be more of a neighbor' and maintain their property
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - John George, the founder of the Detroit Blight Busters, has been on a mission to fight blight in the city for more than three decades, but he says a corporate neighbor needs to do their part. "All I'm asking for you to do is maintain...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
wemu.org
creative:impact - The history of art and food
Creative industries in Washtenaw County add hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. In the weeks and months to come, host Deb Polich, the President and CEO of Creative Washtenaw, explores the myriad of contributors that make up the creative sector in Washtenaw County. ABOUT JULI MCLOONE:. As...
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
Owners of third-generation, family-owned fruit farm thankful for potential buyer
It's the end of the line for a third-generation family-owned fruit farm in Milan, but they're thankful their prayers may have been answered in their search for a buyer.
fox2detroit.com
Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
What you should know about the cost of meat ahead of the holiday season
“I come here like three times a week,” said Alicia White. White drives all way from Ann Arbor to shop at Meatland Market in Detroit because she says the prices are better.
Moro’s of Allen Park, long-standing Italian restaurant, up for sale after 42 years
Moro’s of Allen Park, an Italian eatery known for its tuxedoed servers, is up for sale, according to a listing on Loopnet.com. The restaurant has been on a busy stretch of Allen Road for more than 40 years. On the market for a few months now, the restaurant's chef/owner is Thomas Moro, a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Allen Park man runs major drug operation out of 3 houses; 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl found
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Officials said they found 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl when they busted a major drug operation linked to two houses in Lincoln Park and a third in Allen Park. Robert Cortez Burrell, 52, of Allen Park, is accused of manufacturing and storing drugs at two...
wemu.org
Washtenaw United: Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley working to create more affordable housing
Sarah Stanton joined Habitat as Executive Director in 2003, prior to that worked as executive director at IHN Alpha House in Ann Arbor and other nonprofit housing organizations for 5 years prior. Sarah holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Michigan State University and a Master’s in Public Administration from University of Illinois at Chicago. Sarah is the mother to two children and an avid dog lover and metalsmith.
Free Press Marathon: Californian Mary Beasley braves 'cold,' wins women's race
Mary Beasley said she had run so many marathons that she couldn’t recall ever being in Detroit. But after winning the 45th annual Free Press Marathon, she said it was a special victory and it made her feel right at home. The 46-year-old from Gardena, California, covered the 26.2-mile...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Stolen BMW flees trooper and crashes into two cars; suspect lost on foot
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is looking for the driver of a stolen BMW that fled from a trooper on I-94 Sunday afternoon. At 6:30 p.m., a trooper driving westbound on I-94 saw a BMW speeding off the Lodge Fwy ramp onto I-94. According to...
Comments / 0