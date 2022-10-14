ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Meet the candidates running for Surgoinsville mayor

SURGOINSVILLE — Three candidates are running for the position of Surgoinsville mayor in the November municipal election. The Times News asked all of them the same five questions. Below are the unedited responses for the third candidate.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

City Commissioner Jenny Brock talks running for re-election, issues facing the city, affordable housing

Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock is one of four people vying for two open seats on the Johnson City Commission. Brock, who served as mayor from 2018 to 2020, is seeking a third term on the commission. Brock was the top vote-getter in her last election in 2018 and has been a member of the commission since 2013. Brock and fellow incumbent John Hunter will be challenged for their seats by John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Budget Inn rezoning dies for second time at Unicoi BMA

Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road. The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
Kingsport Times-News

Kelly Wolfe on why he's running for re-election to the Jonesborough BMA

After being appointed as an alderman earlier this year, former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe is unopposed in seeking re-election to Jonesborough's Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Wolfe was appointed to the board in April following Alderman Stephen Callahan's resignation earlier that month. Prior to that, Wolfe served a decade as...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Candidates answer questions in Tennessee's 3rd Senate District race

Kate Craig, a former chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, is challenging eight-term Republican incumbent Rusty Crowe in the Nov. 8 race for Tennessee’s 3rd Senate District. Crowe was first elected to the state General Assembly in 1990. Craig, a Johnson City Democrat and community advocate, is making...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown redevelopment expansion, moving forward with library renovation plans up for BMA votes Tuesday

KINGSPORT — City leaders Tuesday will consider a resolution expanding the Downtown Redevelopment District by 24 acres along Center Street. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also will consider moving forward with seeking construction documents and specifications to renovate of the Kingsport Public Library, with construction possibly starting in late spring, as well as allowing the mayor to sign off on a proposed dental clinic.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A walk in Bob Miller's shoes: Celebrating 104 years of life

KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner. Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brian Tate named interim D-B principal, Andy Irvin interim assistant principal

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has named Dr. Brian Tate interim principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School, effective Nov. 1. Tate will assume his responsibilities as interim principal when current Principal Dr. Chris Hampton begins his tenure as interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on that same date.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Civil War scholar speaking at ETSU

The Bible played a crucial role in the Civil War. That’s the argument put forward by Dr. James P. Byrd, a Vanderbilt University professor who is coming to East Tennessee State University to speak about his book “A Holy Baptism of Fire: The Bible and the American Civil War” published by Oxford University Press.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Because of You raises $32,000 for Northeast scholarships

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's annual Because of You Campaign fund-raiser generated $33,220 to fund student programs through the Northeast State Foundation. "I came on campus in the middle of the Because of You Campaign; it reminded me of the joy, value, and purpose of Northeast State Community...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton water line work set for Wed. night

ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton said utility work on Wednesday evening on West Elk Avenue will cause water customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street to experience low water pressure or no water. This will include Cherokee Park Drive. Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

