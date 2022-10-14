ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Four vehicles hit cow on Nebraska Highway 41, near Adams

BEATRICE – Four separate vehicles were involved in an accident near Adams in which a cow was struck several times on Nebraska Highway 41, about a week ago. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the incidents happened the evening of October 9th, about two miles east of Adams. Adams Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to treat injured persons and to direct traffic.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down

PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Free tree distribution scheduled for Saturday in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free Trick or Tree tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont Streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18

The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Second day of firefighting, for Beatrice Rural Department

BEATRICE – For the second day in a row, firefighters fought a rural blaze near Beatrice…as the tinder dry conditions continue. Department personnel from Beatrice Rural Fire, the Filley Volunteer Fire Department and a unit from the Homestead National Historic Park were summoned to the fire, Monday at 1:10 p.m. Filley fire brought a water truck to the scene, and some units were able to tap a hydrant near the Beatrice High School.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman held at gunpoint, car stolen and totaled in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported a man stole her car after threatening her with a rifle. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N 16th St. on Oct. 15 at 2:53 p.m. for a reported robbery. The officers talked to the 29-year-old female victim when they arrived.
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge

Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice officials take action on two significant vacant buildings

BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice has taken a first step toward getting the historic Paddock-Kensington Hotel downtown, back in private hands. The Beatrice City Council has approved an evaluation of the multi-story building’s structure, electric, plumbing and mechanical workings. R.O. Youker Inc. will do the structural engineering evaluation.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two fires Sunday send out Beatrice Rural Fire Department

BEATRICE – The red flag warnings of the past few days are gone for now, but conditions remain dry and there’s still concern about the hazard of rural fires. Beatrice Rural Firefighters were sent to two locations on Sunday. One was a field fire north of West Scott Road, between Southwest 75th and Southwest 89th Road….west of Beatrice.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Journey to 'Faithfully' stop in Lincoln for 2023 tour

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Journey will be making a stop in Lincoln during their 2023 tour. Journey will be doing a show on March 25, 2023 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena for their 'Freedom Tour 2023.'. This tour is part of the 50th anniversary, and they will be stopping in 38...
LINCOLN, NE

