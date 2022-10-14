Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
The first map to ever depict the San Francisco Bay Area heading to auction
An extremely old, rare and valuable map of California is going up for sale next week.
Is the Dogpatch the coolest neighborhood in San Francisco?
The Dogpatch was recently named the 36th coolest neighborhood on Earth.
The Daily 10-17-22 This 85-year-old dive bar in Chinatown is perfect
Opened on February 10, 1937 (Chinese New Year's Eve), Li Po Lounge was one of the first post-Prohibition bars in Chinatown. The original proprietors were Wilbert Wong, one of the organizers of San Francisco’s first Chinese New Year Parade, and William Jack Chow, one of the first Chinese American lawyers in the U.S. Vincent Lee, Li Po’s manager, told SFGATE contributor Stuart Schuffman how almost everything in the bar is original. This means that the big golden Buddha, the dangling lanterns and the fading paintings have all been around since it opened. "I’d seen a lot of wild things at bars before," writes Schiffman. "But never like what happened at Li Po." • SF Mexican restaurant closes abruptly after nearly a decade
San Francisco Mexican restaurant Padrecito closes abruptly
One Cole Valley resident managed to get a cocktail named after herself at Padrecito.
Eater
So, Apparently, One of San Francisco’s Hottest New Restaurants Might Be Haunted
It started with a shift report. “Eziquiel met a ghost last night in the break room,” it began, going on to detail how a dishwasher at the Mission’s hit new sushi restaurant Handroll Project was closing up when he spotted someone in the basement break room. The person had long hair and was dressed in black, sitting in a metal chair facing away from the door. The dishwasher did a double take — surprised to find someone down there since it was so late and most staff had left already — only to find the person gone. He ran upstairs to a co-worker and asked if he’d seen anyone come up the stairs before him. No, he was told, everyone else is outside already.
15 seconds that changed the San Francisco Bay Area: Devastation of the 1989 quake remembered
The San Francisco Bay Area was celebrating on October 17, 1989, as both home teams faced off against each other in Game 3 of the World Series. The mood lasted until 5:04 p.m. when the Loma Prieta earthquake, a 6.5 magnitude, shook for 15 seconds and changed the Bay Area forever.
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’
Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
California firefighters rescue victim who fell 150 feet off observation deck near Golden Gate Bridge
Southern Marin Fire District rescuers saved an individual who tumbled 150 feet down a cliff from an observation deck overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
HelloFresh announces mass layoffs, closure of Bay Area production facility
This year, the meal-kit company's demand has seen a sharp decline.
Report: Oakland police consider use of possibly lethal robots
Oakland police reportedly want to use a military-grade robot with live ammunition.
SFist
At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District
A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
Food & Wine
There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California
If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
SFist
Saturday Links: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized, Over 60 Windows Broken
A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken. In a statement released by the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case; there were at least 67 glass panels around the San Francisco child hospital smashed — and many have yet to be fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
SFGate
