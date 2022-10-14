ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

This 85-year-old dive bar in Chinatown is perfect

Opened on February 10, 1937 (Chinese New Year's Eve), Li Po Lounge was one of the first post-Prohibition bars in Chinatown. The original proprietors were Wilbert Wong, one of the organizers of San Francisco’s first Chinese New Year Parade, and William Jack Chow, one of the first Chinese American lawyers in the U.S. Vincent Lee, Li Po’s manager, told SFGATE contributor Stuart Schuffman how almost everything in the bar is original. This means that the big golden Buddha, the dangling lanterns and the fading paintings have all been around since it opened. "I’d seen a lot of wild things at bars before," writes Schiffman. "But never like what happened at Li Po." • SF Mexican restaurant closes abruptly after nearly a decade
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

So, Apparently, One of San Francisco’s Hottest New Restaurants Might Be Haunted

It started with a shift report. “Eziquiel met a ghost last night in the break room,” it began, going on to detail how a dishwasher at the Mission’s hit new sushi restaurant Handroll Project was closing up when he spotted someone in the basement break room. The person had long hair and was dressed in black, sitting in a metal chair facing away from the door. The dishwasher did a double take — surprised to find someone down there since it was so late and most staff had left already — only to find the person gone. He ran upstairs to a co-worker and asked if he’d seen anyone come up the stairs before him. No, he was told, everyone else is outside already.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’

Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Food & Wine

There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California

If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
CONCORD, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

SFGate

