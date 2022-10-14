ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Gene Estep has seen a lot of changes as a movie projectionist

ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has certainly seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the start of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the movie theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
East Tennessean

What haunts ETSU’s campus?

As fall is getting underway and Halloween is fast approaching, tales of ETSU’s haunted campus begin to circulate once again. A popular spooky tale is about “marble boy” in Lucille Clement Hall. As an RA of that building, I’m required to walk it late into the night, and I can promise that it’s just as eerie as one imagines.
Civil War scholar speaking at ETSU

The Bible played a crucial role in the Civil War. That’s the argument put forward by Dr. James P. Byrd, a Vanderbilt University professor who is coming to East Tennessee State University to speak about his book “A Holy Baptism of Fire: The Bible and the American Civil War” published by Oxford University Press.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Pigeon Forge 2022

Named after the Little Pigeon River that flows through this picturesque alpine community, Pigeon Forge is the best destination to unravel the scenic splendors of the Great Smokies and immerse in the contemporary entertainment venues and theme parks of Eastern Tennessee. Travellers are advised to find a centrally located accommodation...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Budget Inn rezoning dies for second time at Unicoi BMA

Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road. The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
Heritage Days Festival celebrates history and brings the community together

ROGERSVILLE — The 43rd annual Heritage Days Festival celebrates the pioneering history of the region and brings the community together. The event kicked off Friday with the chili cook-off, sponsored by First Community Bank. Six groups battled for the first- and second-place prize along with people’s choice awards for most unique flavor, most creative, best toppings, and spiciest.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains

A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBKR

Close the Kitchen and Head to East Tennessee for a Smokies Thanksgiving

Let's be honest...Thanksgiving can be the greatest holiday of the year. And for some, it can be an event filled with lots of stress. On the one hand, you're excited to see family you may not have seen in a great while. On the other, if you're the one in charge of food preparation, it is not exactly a day off. And it's usually a day that begins before the sun comes up.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community

ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
993thex.com

Two dead following Bristol house fire

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died following a house fire in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the fire happened on Arnold Way off of Highway 421. Upon arrival, first responders found one victim outside lying on the ground. That person was flown to a hospital where they later died from their injuries. Another victim was found deceased inside the residence.
BRISTOL, TN
Elizabethton water line work set for Wed. night

ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton said utility work on Wednesday evening on West Elk Avenue will cause water customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street to experience low water pressure or no water. This will include Cherokee Park Drive. Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Travel Maven

This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination

It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
CLINTWOOD, VA

