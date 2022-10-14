Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Gene Estep has seen a lot of changes as a movie projectionist
ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has certainly seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the start of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the movie theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
Kingsport Times-News
Market Street Social Club a place 'for the artists and the listeners'
KINGSPORT — Pleasant vibes of music live and recorded permeate the welcoming Market Street Social Club. People smile when there, whether beer in hand or music in the ear. Chancellor Lawson sets the tone.
East Tennessean
What haunts ETSU’s campus?
As fall is getting underway and Halloween is fast approaching, tales of ETSU’s haunted campus begin to circulate once again. A popular spooky tale is about “marble boy” in Lucille Clement Hall. As an RA of that building, I’m required to walk it late into the night, and I can promise that it’s just as eerie as one imagines.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County offers 'peak fall colors for the better part of a solid month'
WISE — If you’re a leaf peeper looking for spectacular fall color, you need not travel far. Science and scenery ensure that areas in and around UVA Wise offer some of the region’s most vibrant and longest- lasting fall colors.
Kingsport Times-News
Civil War scholar speaking at ETSU
The Bible played a crucial role in the Civil War. That’s the argument put forward by Dr. James P. Byrd, a Vanderbilt University professor who is coming to East Tennessee State University to speak about his book “A Holy Baptism of Fire: The Bible and the American Civil War” published by Oxford University Press.
Kingsport Times-News
Storyteller Mara Menzies showcases the traditions of Kenya and Scotland in Jonesborough
The next-to-last performer of the 2022 Storytelling Live! season will be Mara Menzies, who will offer daily matinee concerts at the International Storytelling Center in the coming week. Traveling to Jonesborough from her home in Kenya, Menzies was raised in Africa until she turned 13, when she moved to Edinburgh,...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Pigeon Forge 2022
Named after the Little Pigeon River that flows through this picturesque alpine community, Pigeon Forge is the best destination to unravel the scenic splendors of the Great Smokies and immerse in the contemporary entertainment venues and theme parks of Eastern Tennessee. Travellers are advised to find a centrally located accommodation...
Kingsport Times-News
Budget Inn rezoning dies for second time at Unicoi BMA
Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road. The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
Kingsport Times-News
Heritage Days Festival celebrates history and brings the community together
ROGERSVILLE — The 43rd annual Heritage Days Festival celebrates the pioneering history of the region and brings the community together. The event kicked off Friday with the chili cook-off, sponsored by First Community Bank. Six groups battled for the first- and second-place prize along with people’s choice awards for most unique flavor, most creative, best toppings, and spiciest.
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains
A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
Close the Kitchen and Head to East Tennessee for a Smokies Thanksgiving
Let's be honest...Thanksgiving can be the greatest holiday of the year. And for some, it can be an event filled with lots of stress. On the one hand, you're excited to see family you may not have seen in a great while. On the other, if you're the one in charge of food preparation, it is not exactly a day off. And it's usually a day that begins before the sun comes up.
Bear Porch Pirates Steal ‘Sweet’ Package From Gatlinburg Porch [WATCH]
Bears are in constant search of food. When living or vacationing near places where bears live, you are urged to hide your food to avoid having an unwanted bear guest at your campsite. Bears don't care, if they smell food, especially sweets, they will do anything it takes to get to it and at it.
wjhl.com
The animal shelters are full in the region, look at these cuties in our Tails and Paws
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay the shelter a visit on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
Kingsport Times-News
State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community
ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
wcyb.com
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — News Five's Rebecca Pepin visited the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, to highlight some loving animals in need of a good home. If you are interested in adopting a pet featured here or interested in seeing the other animals at the shelter you can check out their website by clicking here.
993thex.com
Two dead following Bristol house fire
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died following a house fire in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the fire happened on Arnold Way off of Highway 421. Upon arrival, first responders found one victim outside lying on the ground. That person was flown to a hospital where they later died from their injuries. Another victim was found deceased inside the residence.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton water line work set for Wed. night
ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton said utility work on Wednesday evening on West Elk Avenue will cause water customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street to experience low water pressure or no water. This will include Cherokee Park Drive. Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday...
This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination
It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 3