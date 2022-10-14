Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Guidebook to Achieving Financial Security by Dan Nicholson

Read full article on original website
Endeavour Launches Construction of Lafigué Project; DFS Confirms its Potential to be a ...
ENDEAVOUR LAUNCHES CONSTRUCTION OF LAFIGUÉ PROJECT;. DFS CONFIRMS ITS POTENTIAL TO BE A CORNERSTONE ASSET. Definitive Feasibility Study confirms Lafigué’s potential to become a cornerstone asset for Endeavour:. Reserves increased by 0.6Moz or 30% over the Preliminary Feasibility Study (“PFS”) to 2.7Moz. 4Mtpa capacity CIL...
New Research Shows Key Challenges that Global Climate Tech Entrepreneurs Face When Scaling and Growing Their Businesses
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Research conducted by Endeavor Insight and funded by HSBC USA shows the greatest challenges that climate tech entrepreneurs face in scaling and growing their businesses include access to capital; the availability of qualified managers, engineers and other technical talent; and customer acquisition. Scaling Climate Tech: A Global Study of Entrepreneurs and Networks, released today at the 2022 Breakthrough Energy Summit, is based on the responses of more than 200 entrepreneurs and industry experts from around the world, with comparisons from six hub cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005252/en/ Sample Size: 753 Companies. Sources: Endeavor Insights analysis, LinkedIn, PitchBook, and Crunchbase
Oculis SA and European Biotech Acquisition Corp announce business combination agreement to ...
Oculis SA and European Biotech Acquisition Corp announce business combination agreement to create Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company driving breakthrough innovations in ophthalmology. Oculis is focused on becoming a leading global ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company with product candidates to address areas of significant medical needs, including diabetic macular edema (DME), dry eye disease...
ImmunOs Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Hilmar Ebersbach as Vice President Antibody Development and ...
- Former Novartis director brings significant expertise in drug discovery and development. Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA – October 17, 2022 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Hilmar Ebersbach as Vice President Antibody Development and Protein Engineering (ADPE).
Industry’s First XGS-PON Gateway Running prplOS Powered By MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ SoC
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the industry’s first XGS-PON home gateway unit (HGU) running prplOS. Using the URX851 SoC from MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ family that integrates the company’s proven XGS-PON solution, the novel HGU is set to usher in a new era of interoperability for a wide array of access and gateway products based around prplOS middleware. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005588/en/ AnyWAN Enables Industry’s 1st prpl XGSPON HGU (Graphic: Business Wire)
Reuters
United States, Japan agree to partner on advanced air mobility
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) agreed to partner on advanced air mobility certification and operations, the U.S. regulator said Tuesday.
Replay establishes distinguished Scientific Advisory Board of genomic medicine and cell therapy ...
Replay establishes distinguished Scientific Advisory Board of genomic medicine and cell therapy experts. San Diego, California and London, UK, October 17, 2022 – Replay, a genome writing company reprogramming biology by writing and delivering big DNA, today announced that it has established a scientific advisory board (SAB) comprising ten experts across a broad range of areas of scientific importance in genomic medicine and cell therapy.
MaxLinear Boosts its Gateway & Access Platform with Wi-Fi 7 Family of SoCs
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the seventh generation of its Wi-Fi SoC solution targeting service provider gateways, Wi-Fi routers, and access points. The highly-integrated Wi-Fi 7 family of chips offers an industry-first single-SoC solution that delivers more than 70% higher tri-band throughput verses Wi-Fi 6. The chips are currently sampling to selected partners and MaxLinear-enabled products are expected in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005583/en/ MaxLinear’s Single-Chip Wi-Fi 7 Solution (Graphic: Business Wire)
Iteris to Implement Cloud-Enabled Congestion and Asset Management Services for City of Anaheim for Regional Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiative
SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it was approved by the City of Anaheim to implement its recently launched set of managed services as part of an existing contract for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program, representing a shift from historically manual corridor performance monitoring and management operations to cloud-enabled managed services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005383/en/ Iteris to Implement Cloud-Enabled Congestion and Asset Management Services for City of Anaheim for Regional Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiative (Photo: Business Wire)
Turtle Beach Expands Its Mobile Gaming Accessories Line With the Debut of the Brand’s Hyper-Portable Atom Controller
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today revealed the Turtle Beach ® Atom™ Controller as its latest mobile gaming controller and newest addition to the brand’s expanding and critically-acclaimed controller portfolio, which includes the Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller, Recon Controller, and REACT-R Controller. The Atom Controller is an easily packable and portable mobile gaming controller with a unique design that magnetically connects to fit in a pocket, and splits apart into two separate modules when it’s time to play. The Atom ’s versatile two-piece design and adjustable, spring-loaded smartphone clamps accommodate nearly every size Android 8.0+ smartphone on the market, with no need to remove phone cases. The two Atom modules use Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4GHz wireless link to stay connected to each other when gaming, while low-latency Bluetooth ® ensures a reliable, lag-free connection with Android smartphones when cloud gaming on Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Steam Link, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005467/en/ Turtle Beach Expands Its Mobile Gaming Accessories Line with the Debut of the Brand’s Hyper-Portable Atom Controller (Photo: Business Wire)
Smart meters and dynamic pricing can help consumers use electricity when it's less costly, saving money and reducing pollution
Americans want their electricity to be cheap, clean and reliable, but that trifecta is becoming more elusive, thanks to climate change. According to a 2021 report by the nonprofit research organization Climate Central, more than 80% of reported major outages across the U.S. from 2000 through 2021 were caused by weather extremes, such as heat waves, wildfires and tropical storms. We are an economist and an electrical engineer investigating how increased use of two-way smart meter technology can be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector and help the economy withstand climate-driven weather extremes. As we see...
