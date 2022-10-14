ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After losing a niece to domestic violence, Third Space's lead brewer created a beer to raise money for prevention efforts

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Last October, the lead brewer at Milwaukee's Third Space Brewing and his wife lost their beloved niece to domestic violence.

Karissa Peronto, 27, of Ashwaubenon was the victim of a murder-suicide.

"She was just the kindest, sweetest soul," Matt Cisz said. "She would do anything for anyone. She was a nurse. (She was) always looking to go the extra mile to help anyone. It's tragic that ended up happening to her."

Cisz was looking for a way to honor his niece's legacy and also raise awareness and funds for domestic violence prevention organizations both locally and beyond.

Inspired by other national collaboration beers, he came up with the idea to create one of his own that would accomplish both of those missions.

Third Space will be releasing the beer, called One in Four, on Friday to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"It's clearly an overwhelming problem in our society," Cisz said. "One in four women will experience domestic violence at some point in their lifetime ... The one I've heard most recently for men is one in nine."

He said he took the collaboration beer idea to his employer's leadership team late last year. Third Space is owned by Kevin Wright and Andy Gehl.

"It's really amazing to have such an organization that understands how their employees are impacted in their personal lives, and are willing to not only support their vision and causes they believe in, but to get behind it and try to help in any way they can," Cisz said.

Now, more than 50 breweries across the country have been inspired to join Third Space's initiative, according to a news release from the brewery.

Friday release event to benefit Sojourner

Third Space is hosting a One In Four release event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the brewery's tap room, 1505 W. St. Paul Ave.

The beer is an "approachable IPA," according to its recipe description. It's "not too bitter, and not too sweet, just good old fashioned midwestern nice." It features flavors of berry, stone fruit and citrus with subtle bready and nutty notes.

Third Space will donate 20% of all draft beer sales from the Friday event and 100% of profits from the sale of cans and draft pours of One In Four to Sojourner Family Peace Center, a nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin.

Representatives from Sojourner and the brewery will be onsite to talk about the One In Four project and how individuals can help combat domestic violence in the community, the news release said.

The event will also feature live music from Trapper Schoepp.

Attendees are asked to bring cans of soup for Sojourner's shelter.

Over 50 participating breweries

Over 50 breweries nationwide have joined Third Space's effort.

Third Space provides the beer recipe, label designs and marketing materials to participating breweries. In exchange, they're asking those breweries to donate a portion of proceeds to a local organization combatting domestic violence or to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, according to a news release.

Malteurop Malting Company, Yakima Chief Hops and Blue Label Packaging have been offering discounts on materials for brewing and packaging the beer, a news release said.

Then participating breweries brew their own One In Four collaboration beers, which are being released throughout the month.

Additional breweries can still join. For more information or to sign up, they can visit oneinfour.beer.

How to buy One In Four

One In Four will be available in six-packs at Third Space starting Friday, as well as at several retail partners that sell the brewery's products.

People can also purchase one of the over 50 other versions of One in Four that will be brewed by participating breweries.

For more information on the project, visit oneinfour.beer.

Where to find help

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at (414) 933-2722.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at (414) 727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and southeast Asian community, has advocates available at (414) 930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Asha Project, which serves African American women in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (414) 252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at (414) 389-6510.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby.

