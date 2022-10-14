Musk says SpaceX cannot fund Starlink in Ukraine 'indefinitely' after report he asked Pentagon to pay

Read full article on original website
'The hell with it': Elon Musk tweets SpaceX will 'keep funding Ukraine govt for free' amid Starlink controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Russian strikes wiped out 30% of Ukraine's power stations, part of a playbook to fight its infrastructure instead of its military
Russia is hitting Ukrainian cities' power supply as it compensates for battlefield losses. One mayor said the Kremlin is trying to weaponize the cold.
Explosions reported in cities across Ukraine; Zelenskyy urges troops to take more Russian prisoners
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Tuesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned another barrage of Russian air strikes, calling on international allies to help Kyiv strengthen its air defense systems after a day of drone attacks on cities in which at least four people are known to have died.
China probably isn't eager to start something to reunify with Taiwan by force: Ex-Singapore diplomat
Bilahari Kausikan, former permanent secretary of Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says "because if you start that, you must win. I don't think any Chinese leader can survive a bungled attempt on Taiwan as Mr Putin bungled Ukraine."
Russia strikes Ukrainian capital with 'kamikaze' drones
Russia's war against Ukraine raged on Monday morning, as Kyiv was blasted by a wave of 'kamikaze' drones. The drones carried explosives and set apartments ablaze in Ukraine's capital city. Officials said four people have been found dead so far.
Kyiv's central district rocked by blasts for the second time in week
The central Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine's capital was rocked by blasts early on Monday for the second time in a week, with Mayor Vitalii Klitshchko saying several residential buildings were damaged. "Rescuers are on the site," Klitshchko said on the Telegram messaging service, adding that as a result of what...
Trump Media fired executive whistleblower after he spoke to Washington Post, shared documents
Donald Trump's media company fired an executive after he shared internal documents from an SEC whistleblower complaint with The Washington Post. Wilkerson filed the SEC whistleblower complaint in August, alleging that the company relied on "fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws." The report comes as Trump...
'Powerful explosions' triggered major gas leak on Russian pipelines, Danish police say
The findings appeared to be similar to a crime scene investigation carried out by Sweden's national security service, which reinforced suspicions of "gross sabotage." A flurry of detonations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Sept. 26 sent gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea. Many...
Sunflowers, war and drought: Why the price of margarine and butter spiked 32%
Inflation has impacted all groceries, but none more so than butter and margarine in the past year. Margarine and butter prices rose 32% in September versus 12 months earlier, according to the latest consumer price index, issued Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A complex global trade dynamic...
Europe Calls US EV Tax Credit Rules ‘Discrimination,’ Seeks Workaround
VolkswagenThe disagreement comes down to the fact that U.S.-built EVs get a domestic tax credit, but foreign-built ones do not.
Facebook parent Meta ordered to sell Giphy by UK competition regulator after failed appeal
Citing the risk of a substantial lessening of competition in the social media and display advertising market, the Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that Meta must "sell GIPHY, in its entirety, to a suitable buyer." A Meta spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. This is...
Xi warned about Taiwan interference — but don't expect an imminent invasion, analysts say
Their comments follow Chinese president Xi Jinping's speech at the opening of the Chinese communist party's national congress on Sunday. The importance of self-reliance was reinforced after Xi re-articulated the so-called "dual circulation" policy, a strategy that involves placing less reliance on export-based or trade-related growth without abandoning it altogether.
Iran's Bloody Protests Show Regime is Losing Control—U.N. Envoy
"Iran is collapsing," said Javaid Rehman, the U.N.'s special rapporteur on human rights to Iran, as protests continue to rage across Iran..
United States, Japan agree to partner on advanced air mobility
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) agreed to partner on advanced air mobility certification and operations, the U.S. regulator said Tuesday.
Watch live: UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt delivers emergency policy statement
[The stream is slated to start at 6 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. New U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is announcing parts of his medium-term fiscal plan, bringing forward the policy statement in an effort to calm financial markets.
The Trump and COVID eras tanked immigration to the US. Reversing that could help ease a recession risk, sky-high inflation, and a labor crisis.
Immigration restrictions put in place by Trump, as well as the pandemic, have led to a labor shortage that's making inflation worse.
CCTV Script 14/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 14, 2022. The US core CPI data again exceeded expectations, mainly due to high inflation in the services category, such as housing, transportation, health services and so on. Analysis suggests that this is inextricably linked to structural problems in the U.S. labor market.
Britain summons China charge d'affaires over protest assault
Britain's foreign office on Tuesday summoned the Chinese charge d'affaires in London over footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted in the grounds of a UK consulate. "The Foreign Secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in London to express... deep concern" over the incident "and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff", a foreign office minister, Jesse Norman, told parliament.
Microsoft confirms job cuts after calling for growth to slow
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs affecting less than 1% of employees. The software maker called for the slowest revenue growth in more than five years in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. The move aligns with efforts...
