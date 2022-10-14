Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
WSLS
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
wfirnews.com
Company comes to Roanoke to say “Black Folks Camp Too”
The president of Black Folks Camp Too stopped in Roanoke to promote his cause. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
WSET
Roanoke SPCA hosts 'SPAYghetti' event to raise funds for animal services
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser to raise money for animal services. The event is on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The SPAYghetti fundraiser will offer a...
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
WSET
Water Resources will host tours of the 'College Hill Water Treatment Plant'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources will host tours of the College Hill Water Treatment Plant. On Friday the City of Lynchburg’s College Hill Water Treatment Plant will be open to the public for guided tours. This will be located at 525 Taylor Street. It will provide...
WSET
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
crozetgazette.com
New Crozet Shops Opening this Week
The long-awaited opening of The Yellow Mug, the coffee shop in the space of the former Green House Coffee, is set for Tuesday, October 18, at 8 a.m. The refurbished shop will have an expanded selection of coffee drinks and pastries for sale. The Yellow Mug’s hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
You’re Upset About January 6th . . . What About The B.L.M. Riots?
Translation: “If some Black person, somewhere in America, has committed a crime, then whatever crime I wish to commit should be considered equally acceptable.” (Brought to you by “the party of law and order.”) This is arguably the worst “whatabout.” You sound like a kid demanding the exact same amount of ice cream as your […]
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
WSET
Travel on Richmond Street? Be aware of milling, paving operations in the area
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting Monday, Richmond Street in Lynchburg will be getting revamped. With that, comes some traffic delays. Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, milling operations on a portion of Richmond Street (from Oakley Avenue to Vernon Street) will be performed.
WDBJ7.com
Book about beloved Roanoke basketball coach Joe Gaither released
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The life story and impact of youth basketball coach William ‘Joe’ Gaither has been published. Coach Gaither has led some of Roanoke’s top youth basketball teams to regional and national championships—but his story is about more than basketball. His coaching career spans...
wfxrtv.com
Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
WSET
Deputies presented valuable information to seniors at first annual 'Senior Social'
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office assisted with the 1st annual "Senior Social" on Wednesday. This social was hosted by the Community Acess Network at Bedrock Community Church the department said. The department presented information on identity theft and scams for senior citizens. "There was good...
WSET
Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History remembers an Averett University Professor
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Museum Board and staff are remembering a professor who passed away. Robert Marsh, a professor at Averett University passed away Wednesday after an extended illness the museum said. "We were blessed to call him our friend and supporter. Robert exhibited five times at...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
WSLS
Enjoy it! Unseasonable warmth reigns this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Congratulations, you’ve made it to the weekend! We’re starting our Saturday with a little bit of chill in the air as temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s overnight. However, the cold won’t be with us for very long! We expect a quick rise...
WSET
Scaremare takes extra step for safety, implements metal detectors
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A well-known haunted house in Lynchburg is taking an extra step to keep you safe this year. Scaremare is now implementing metal detectors. Josh Coldren, the director of Scaremare, said everyone has to go through them, including the actors. He said they aren't addressing a...
Comments / 0