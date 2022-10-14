ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
ROANOKE, VA
crozetgazette.com

New Crozet Shops Opening this Week

The long-awaited opening of The Yellow Mug, the coffee shop in the space of the former Green House Coffee, is set for Tuesday, October 18, at 8 a.m. The refurbished shop will have an expanded selection of coffee drinks and pastries for sale. The Yellow Mug’s hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
CROZET, VA
WSET

Travel on Richmond Street? Be aware of milling, paving operations in the area

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting Monday, Richmond Street in Lynchburg will be getting revamped. With that, comes some traffic delays. Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, milling operations on a portion of Richmond Street (from Oakley Avenue to Vernon Street) will be performed.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Book about beloved Roanoke basketball coach Joe Gaither released

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The life story and impact of youth basketball coach William ‘Joe’ Gaither has been published. Coach Gaither has led some of Roanoke’s top youth basketball teams to regional and national championships—but his story is about more than basketball. His coaching career spans...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WSLS

Enjoy it! Unseasonable warmth reigns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Congratulations, you’ve made it to the weekend! We’re starting our Saturday with a little bit of chill in the air as temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s overnight. However, the cold won’t be with us for very long! We expect a quick rise...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Scaremare takes extra step for safety, implements metal detectors

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A well-known haunted house in Lynchburg is taking an extra step to keep you safe this year. Scaremare is now implementing metal detectors. Josh Coldren, the director of Scaremare, said everyone has to go through them, including the actors. He said they aren't addressing a...
LYNCHBURG, VA

