Albany Herald

French government in crisis talks as fuel shortages worsen

French President Emmanuel Macron called a crisis meeting with senior ministers on Monday to address crippling strikes at gas refineries that has caused fuel pumps to run dry. Macron declared Monday his desire for a solution "as quickly as possible" to the protests, promising to "do his utmost" to find one, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
Albany Herald

Mercedes CEO says Europe's gas crisis will accelerate its shift to renewables

Europe's gas crisis will be "a catalyst" for Mercedes-Benz to push deeper into clean energy, says its CEO. In an interview Sunday, Ola Källenius told CNN Business that the automaker had been leaning more toward wind energy for its operations due to the long-running power crunch, which has weighed on millions of households across the region since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters

German prosecutors search Deutsche Bank HQ in cum-ex probe

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have searched the headquarters of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) in connection with an ongoing investigation of the multibillion-euro tax fraud scheme known as "cum-ex", Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday.
Albany Herald

What this mega supermarket merger could mean for your grocery bills

In a mega-deal that could have a huge impact on grocery shopping in America, Kroger and Albertsons announced Friday plans to merge. If approved by regulators, the nearly $25 billion deal would be one of the biggest in US retail history.
Albany Herald

Formula shortage has improved in the US but still poses challenges for many

Despite improving stock rates, many families with new babies in the United States are still having trouble finding baby formula. Data from market research firm IRI shows that the share of powdered baby formula products that are out of stock in the US has nearly been cut in half over the past few months. About 18% of powdered formula was out of stock in the first week of October, compared with more than 31% in mid-July, at the height of the shortage.
Albany Herald

EU produces record wind and solar energy as it shirks Russian gas

Wind and solar power have made up a record 24% of the European Union's electricity mix since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, a new report says, a boost that has also helped the bloc battle soaring inflation. The growth in renewable power capacity has saved the 27-nation bloc €99...
The Conversation U.S.

Smart meters and dynamic pricing can help consumers use electricity when it's less costly, saving money and reducing pollution

Americans want their electricity to be cheap, clean and reliable, but that trifecta is becoming more elusive, thanks to climate change. According to a 2021 report by the nonprofit research organization Climate Central, more than 80% of reported major outages across the U.S. from 2000 through 2021 were caused by weather extremes, such as heat waves, wildfires and tropical storms. We are an economist and an electrical engineer investigating how increased use of two-way smart meter technology can be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector and help the economy withstand climate-driven weather extremes. As we see...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

New Research Shows Key Challenges that Global Climate Tech Entrepreneurs Face When Scaling and Growing Their Businesses

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Research conducted by Endeavor Insight and funded by HSBC USA shows the greatest challenges that climate tech entrepreneurs face in scaling and growing their businesses include access to capital; the availability of qualified managers, engineers and other technical talent; and customer acquisition. Scaling Climate Tech: A Global Study of Entrepreneurs and Networks, released today at the 2022 Breakthrough Energy Summit, is based on the responses of more than 200 entrepreneurs and industry experts from around the world, with comparisons from six hub cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005252/en/ Sample Size: 753 Companies. Sources: Endeavor Insights analysis, LinkedIn, PitchBook, and Crunchbase
WASHINGTON STATE

