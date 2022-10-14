Read full article on original website
Europe Calls US EV Tax Credit Rules ‘Discrimination,’ Seeks Workaround
VolkswagenThe disagreement comes down to the fact that U.S.-built EVs get a domestic tax credit, but foreign-built ones do not.
The Trump and COVID eras tanked immigration to the US. Reversing that could help ease a recession risk, sky-high inflation, and a labor crisis.
Immigration restrictions put in place by Trump, as well as the pandemic, have led to a labor shortage that's making inflation worse.
Albany Herald
French government in crisis talks as fuel shortages worsen
French President Emmanuel Macron called a crisis meeting with senior ministers on Monday to address crippling strikes at gas refineries that has caused fuel pumps to run dry. Macron declared Monday his desire for a solution "as quickly as possible" to the protests, promising to "do his utmost" to find one, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
Albany Herald
Mercedes CEO says Europe's gas crisis will accelerate its shift to renewables
Europe's gas crisis will be "a catalyst" for Mercedes-Benz to push deeper into clean energy, says its CEO. In an interview Sunday, Ola Källenius told CNN Business that the automaker had been leaning more toward wind energy for its operations due to the long-running power crunch, which has weighed on millions of households across the region since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters
German prosecutors search Deutsche Bank HQ in cum-ex probe
BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have searched the headquarters of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) in connection with an ongoing investigation of the multibillion-euro tax fraud scheme known as "cum-ex", Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday.
Reuters
United States, Japan agree to partner on advanced air mobility
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) agreed to partner on advanced air mobility certification and operations, the U.S. regulator said Tuesday.
Albany Herald
What this mega supermarket merger could mean for your grocery bills
In a mega-deal that could have a huge impact on grocery shopping in America, Kroger and Albertsons announced Friday plans to merge. If approved by regulators, the nearly $25 billion deal would be one of the biggest in US retail history.
Albany Herald
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy. The country's National Bureau of Statistics updated its schedule on Monday, with the dates for a...
Albany Herald
Formula shortage has improved in the US but still poses challenges for many
Despite improving stock rates, many families with new babies in the United States are still having trouble finding baby formula. Data from market research firm IRI shows that the share of powdered baby formula products that are out of stock in the US has nearly been cut in half over the past few months. About 18% of powdered formula was out of stock in the first week of October, compared with more than 31% in mid-July, at the height of the shortage.
Albany Herald
EU produces record wind and solar energy as it shirks Russian gas
Wind and solar power have made up a record 24% of the European Union's electricity mix since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, a new report says, a boost that has also helped the bloc battle soaring inflation. The growth in renewable power capacity has saved the 27-nation bloc €99...
Smart meters and dynamic pricing can help consumers use electricity when it's less costly, saving money and reducing pollution
Americans want their electricity to be cheap, clean and reliable, but that trifecta is becoming more elusive, thanks to climate change. According to a 2021 report by the nonprofit research organization Climate Central, more than 80% of reported major outages across the U.S. from 2000 through 2021 were caused by weather extremes, such as heat waves, wildfires and tropical storms. We are an economist and an electrical engineer investigating how increased use of two-way smart meter technology can be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector and help the economy withstand climate-driven weather extremes. As we see...
New Research Shows Key Challenges that Global Climate Tech Entrepreneurs Face When Scaling and Growing Their Businesses
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Research conducted by Endeavor Insight and funded by HSBC USA shows the greatest challenges that climate tech entrepreneurs face in scaling and growing their businesses include access to capital; the availability of qualified managers, engineers and other technical talent; and customer acquisition. Scaling Climate Tech: A Global Study of Entrepreneurs and Networks, released today at the 2022 Breakthrough Energy Summit, is based on the responses of more than 200 entrepreneurs and industry experts from around the world, with comparisons from six hub cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005252/en/ Sample Size: 753 Companies. Sources: Endeavor Insights analysis, LinkedIn, PitchBook, and Crunchbase
