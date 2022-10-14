A reminder that the General Election Voter Pre-Registration is next Monday, October 24th. The Buena Vista County Commissioner of Elections is encouraging new residents to mail a completed registration to PO Box 220, Storm Lake. The form can be downloaded at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/voteapp.pdf or by stopping by the Commissioner's office in the courthouse. Be mindful that “Election Day Registration” is also an option.

