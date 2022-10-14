Read full article on original website
Storm Lake Voter Pre-Registration Next Monday
A reminder that the General Election Voter Pre-Registration is next Monday, October 24th. The Buena Vista County Commissioner of Elections is encouraging new residents to mail a completed registration to PO Box 220, Storm Lake. The form can be downloaded at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/voteapp.pdf or by stopping by the Commissioner's office in the courthouse. Be mindful that “Election Day Registration” is also an option.
William M. “Bill” Robinson, 77, of Calumet
William M. “Bill” Robinson, 77, of Calumet, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Aurelia surrounded by his family. Graveside memorial services with military rites will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Meriden Cemetery. Rev. Ken Miller will officiate. Military rites will be performed by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 and the Cherokee American Legion.
Ida Grove Man Involved in a Vehicular Accident
An Ida Grove man had to be flown to a Sioux City hospital after an accident yesterday. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, 35-year-old Alan Jonathan Kennedy was critically injured when his SUV crossed the center line on Highway 59 just west of Susan Lawrence Drive in Ida Grove.
Storm Lake Reckless Driver Arrested
Yesterday at approximately 2:00 am, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 Block of Lincoln Road for observed reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Demetrick Lewis, of Storm Lake. Police allege that Lewis showed signs of alcohol impairment as well as having a revoked driving status in the State of Iowa.
Sac City Woman Arrested for Counterfeit Bill at Goodwill
Last Tuesday, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to a call from Goodwill, located at 229 W Milwaukee Avenue for a belated report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was passed at the business on October 7th, 2022. After reviewing surveillance video and gaining assistance from the public, Officers were...
